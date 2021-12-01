This year’s SEC Championship installment pitts two of the conference’s electric passing attacks against each other. Secondary play for both teams will be at a premium, and after ending the season on its third shutout of the season, Georgia’s secondary carries that momentum into the biggest game of the season.
Start to finish
For twelve games, the Bulldog secondary has disproved all preseason notions of its deficiencies. The secondary was part of a defense that helped Georgia finish the regular season with a +405 point differential. 17 different Georgia players entered games and recorded at least one tackle at secondary positions in the Bulldogs’ 12-game schedule.
Christopher Smith’s interception in the season opener against Clemson set the tone for a year led by veteran secondary figures, supplemented by younger players eager to earn their spot in the rotation. A combination of Smith, Lewis Cine, Derion Kendrick, Latavious Brini and Ameer Speed played in each game this year, although not always at the same time.
This core of experienced Bulldogs carried the secondary for long stretches this season, at times navigating key injuries. Cine led all defensive backs in tackles with 54 tackles and tied for the lead in pass defences with eight. Cine is the unquestioned physical force in the secondary and should play a prominent role against the Crimson Tide.
Kendrick, a Clemson transfer, solidified himself as the Bulldogs’ top cover corner and finished the year with two of Georgia’s 12 interceptions. Brini, who played a hybrid STAR role within the secondary, started from the beginning of the season and earned increased reps as one of the team’s most productive players. Brini enters Saturday with 38 tackles and eight pass break-ups. As a senior in the backfield, Speed rounded out the seasoned core.
Redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo won a starting corner position mid-way through the season, and morphed into an essential piece of the secondary. Ringo, in his limited time in the SEC, already has 22 tackles and an interception. He cemented his importance in several crucial plays in the Bulldogs’ opening win.
Georgia’s general dominance on the field offered several younger defensive backs in Kamari Lassiter, Lovasea Carroll, D.J. Daniel and Javon Bullard opportunities to see the field. And although they likely will not play against the Crimson Tide their experience should shine in later seasons.
Objectively, Georgia and its secondary face their toughest test in the SEC Championship, against a dynamic Alabama offense with several down-field threats. As they have all season, the Bulldogs step to the stage with another chance to prove the doubters wrong.
Pedigree
Alabama has been a national dynasty for more than a decade, and in his 14 years with the team, head coach Nick Saban has taken an interest in personally coaching its defensive backs. This season is no different.
Junior Jordan Battle leads all Tide defensive backs with 68 tackles, his second consecutive season with more than 60 stops. Battle also claims two interceptions, one of which was returned 69-yards for a touchdown. His prolific season positions the Fort Lauderdale native as a key cog to Alabama’s defensive success against the Bulldogs.
Next in line is Demarcco Hellams, who registered an equally impressive stat line this fall alongside Battle. Hellams, also a junior, racked 65 tackles, 42 of which were of the solo variety. He is tied with Battle in interceptions. Sophomore Brian Branch is another important member of the Tide secondary. Branch enters Atlanta with 41 tackles and five pass defences to his name.
Other significant backfield contributors include Josh Jobe, Daniel Wright and Jayln Armour-Davis who leads Alabama interceptions with three. And as another addition to the All-SEC name team, Alabama nominates defensive back ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry, whose birth name is Ga'Quincy. To say the least, Alabama has an able rotation of tried defenders ready to contribute against the pass.
Alabama will have its hands full with an exceedingly adaptable Bulldog receiving staff. Jermaine Burton, Adonai Mitchell, Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and Kearis Jackson are talented enough to power the Georgia offense, but with last week’s addition of George Pickens, the Bulldogs’ receivers are peaking at the right time. And under a network of connections between the receivers and quarterback Stetson Bennett, Alabama also faces its stiffest competition of the season.