After finishing its regular season undefeated, Georgia heads into the SEC Championships looking to cement its spot as the No. 1 team in the nation. With a close matchup against the Crimson Tide expected, special teams could be the difference between winning a conference championship or not.
Punt return success
Both Alabama and Georgia are two of the best in the SEC in returning punts, with both being in the top-three in the conference. The Bulldogs lead with 312 yards while Alabama has 282 punt return yards, good enough for third in the SEC.
Alabama splits its punt returns mainly between two players, wide receiver Slade Bolden and fellow wide receiver JoJo Earle. While Earle has more returns, Bolden leads the team in return yards with 102 yards on 12 attempts. Earle has 95 yards on 14 attempts.
The Bulldogs have questions in the punt return department ahead of the conference final after wide receiver Kearis Jackson left the game against Georgia Tech due to a rib injury.
Against the Yellow Jackets, Jackson returned two punts for a combined 20 yards. Jackson returned the first punt 22 yards into Georgia Tech territory. He lost two yards on the second punt, and that was the last return he made in the game.
Replacing Jackson was wide receiver Ladd McConkey who did not have the opportunity to return a punt. While he did not make an impact against Georgia Tech, he has proven to be a reliable option in special teams.
McConkey has returned five punts for a combined 82 yards, making him the next highest player behind Jackson.
Punting similarities
With both Georgia and Alabama being two of the highest scoring offenses in the country, neither teams’ punters are used as much. Alabama is last in the SEC having punted 31 times, while Georgia is 12th in the conference, punting 35 times.
For the Bulldogs, Jake Camarda handles punting duties as he has since 2018 when he earned the starting job. In his senior season, Camarda has had 12 punts land inside the 20-yard line, the most coming against Clemson in Week 1, putting the Tigers deep in Georgia territory.
Alabama’s punter is James Burnip, a redshirt freshman from Australia who won the starting spot in fall camp. In his first season with the Crimson Tide, Burnip has helped the defense win the field position battle, placing 12 points inside the 20-yard line.
As both teams try to stop one another’s high-scoring offenses, pinning opponents into their own territory could be vital to walking away as conference champions for either Georgia or Alabama.