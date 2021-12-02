Georgia and Alabama will face off in Atlanta on Saturday, both with hopes of an SEC title in mind. Both teams boast a dominant offense, which will prove to be important in their biggest game yet.
Georgia finishes regular season on top
While Georgia’s offense has looked widely different than many expected prior to the season, it commanded opponents throughout the regular season, averaging 40.7 points per game.
The Bulldogs’ wide receivers struggled with an injury bug early in the season, but more inexperienced players stepped up into the open roles in the meantime. Throughout 12 games, Georgia averaged 240.3 yards in the air and 2.5 receiving touchdowns.
True freshman Brock Bowers led the team for the regular season and against Georgia Tech. Last Saturday, he added 100 yards over only three receptions, 77 of them coming in one touchdown-play.
Also against the Yellow Jackets, Jermaine Burton and Ladd McConkey each caught a pass in the end zone.
One of the most exciting parts of Georgia’s game against its in-state rivals was the return of George Pickens. The junior tore his ACL in March, and saw his first action of the season on Saturday, catching one pass for five yards.
The Bulldogs’ rushing game was led by veteran running backs Zamir White and James Cook, who totaled over half of Georgia’s regular season rushing yards. Georgia ranks sixth in the SEC in rushing yards, averaging 202.1 yards per game.
Against Georgia Tech, Kenny McIntosh led the team with 66 yards on two carries. Daijun Edwards, Sevaughn Clark, Cook and White all made contributions to Georgia’s total 208 yards last Saturday.
Crimson Tide’s deafening offense
Alabama’s offense, specifically its wide receivers, have shone this season, leading the team to an 11-1 regular season finish on top of the SEC West.
The Tide ranks second in the SEC in receiving yards with 4,102, compared to Georgia’s 2,883. They boast two receivers with over 1,000 yards this season: Jameson Williams and John Metchie III.
In its four-overtime win against Auburn last Saturday, Alabama totaled 317 receiving yards. Eight receivers added to the number, but Metchie led with 150 yards himself.
Williams did not make a big impact in the Iron Bowl after being ejected in the first half for a targeting call, but will be eligible to play starting in the first quarter of the SEC Championship.
On the other hand, the Tide’s running backs struggle to stay healthy in time for the postseason. Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama’s leading running back, suffered an injury in the fourth quarter of the Iron Bowl.
Head coach Nick Saban said in a teleconference earlier this week that he has a “lower body pulled muscle” and his status is unknown for the SEC Championship.
With Jase McClellan out for the season, if Alabama is without Robinson on Saturday, it will be down to one scholarship running back: Trey Sanders.
Sanders has totaled 221 yards and two touchdowns this season. While he has not made the same impact some of the Tide’s other players have, Saban noted that he is confident in Sanders’ ability to carry the position group against Georgia.