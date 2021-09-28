The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs will welcome No. 8 Arkansas into Sanford Stadium on Saturday afternoon with playoff implications in the balance. The Razorbacks will be one of the biggest tests for Georgia this year and the linebackers on both sides of the ball should play a large role in the matchup.
Georgia defense faces first test
Despite being a top five clash, Georgia’s victory over Clemson to start the season is looking less and less impressive. The Tigers offense ranks 121st in the country in yards per game and has yet to get rolling this season. Pair the wavering Clemson offense with UAB and South Carolina, and Georgia’s elite defense has yet to face a top tier offense.
Arkansas looks to be that first test. The Razorbacks offense ranks 21st in the nation in total offense, averaging 480 yards per game, the highest total offense Georgia will have faced so far.
Arkansas’ offense also brings a special twist that will add to the Bulldogs’ game plan. K.J. Jefferson is a dual-threat quarterback that has proven he can throw and run the ball effectively. Jefferson has 844 passing yards to date and slots in as the Razorbacks second-leading rusher with 230 yards.
Jefferson’s speed paired with Arkansas’ strong offensive line, the Bulldogs’ linebackers will have to be ready for a mobile quarterback on Saturday.
Georgia’s linebackers have arguably been its best position unit at this point in the season. The size and speed of the linebackers has been a weapon for the Bulldogs and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as the team has become one of the premiere defenses in the country.
Starting on the outside of the Bulldogs 3-4 defensive scheme are Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson. The duo of outside linebackers have been crucial to Georgia’s success so far this year as they constantly work to disrupt the opponents backfield. Anderson has three sacks and three tackles for loss, while Smith boasts 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.
Sitting in the middle of the Bulldogs stout defense are two inside linebackers that combine both speed and power for success. Nakobe Dean and Channing Tindall direct the defense and swarm the football whenever needed. Tindall leads the team in tackles with 19 while Dean has accumulated 14 total tackles and two sacks.
Behind the four starters are the Bulldog backups that include Robert Beal Jr., MJ Sherman, Quay Walker and Rian Davis. The depth Georgia has at linebacker could be a key to stopping a dual-threat quarterback and staying fresh against the Razorbacks fast paced offense.
Razorbacks tough defense
When JT Daniels and the Georgia offense take the field on Saturday afternoon, they will match up against the highest rated defense they have played to date. Arkansas ranks 12th in the country in total defense, allowing only 265 yards per game, better even than the Clemson defense Georgia played in Week 1.
A large part of Arkansas’ defensive success sits with its linebackers. The Razorbacks starters make up three of the team's top four leading tacklers. Grant Morgan, Bumper Pool and Hayden Henry start in the middle of the Arkansas defense.
Pool leads the team with 38 total tackles, Henry has 31 and Morgan ranks fourth on the team with 25 tackles so far. All three of the Razorback starting linebackers have more tackles than any Georgia player.
Despite the heavy tackle numbers, Arkansas’ linebackers do not contribute as much to rushing the quarterback. The Razorbacks rely heavily on their defensive line to provide pressure allowing the linebackers to drop into coverage and swarm the ball on run plays.
The tactic proves even more effective in the red zone as Arkansas is able to close passing lanes with its linebackers. This is part of the reason that Arkansas has yet to allow a passing touchdown from inside the red zone this year.
Behind the starters at linebacker, the Razorbacks also boast a bit of depth. Zach Williams, Andrew Parker and Mataio Soli will rotate in regularly against the Bulldogs. Williams leads the linebacker unit with 1.5 sacks.