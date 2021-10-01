Georgia quarterback JT Daniels and Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson have both led their teams to 4-0 starts heading into the top-10 matchup on Saturday. Here’s a look at how they’ve performed this season and what to expect from them this weekend.
Daniels’ biggest test since Clemson
JT Daniels had another strong performance in last Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt, as did the rest of the Georgia team. Daniels finished with nine completions on 10 pass attempts for 129 yards and two touchdowns in one quarter of action against the Commodores.
Daniels and the Georgia offense may be getting back one of the weapons that has been on the shelf. Darnell Washington returned to practice this week, and while it’s still unclear if he’ll play, he hasn’t been ruled out of the matchup with Arkansas yet.
Daniels himself has been dealing with an injury as well, and while it hasn’t impacted his play in the past two games, head coach Kirby Smart provided an update that could be cause for concern for Georgia fans.
"His oblique is fine; he's been having a little bit of a lat issue," Smart said. "It bothered him some last week, and it bothered him some this week. But he's done a good job, he's sharp, watches all his tape, gets his reps and he does a good job, so we're hoping he can stay that way."
It remains to be seen if this impacts Daniels this week, but it is something to keep an eye on throughout the game and particularly if Daniels sustains more hits from the Arkansas defense.
Georgia’s offense has looked strong since it struggled against Clemson in the season opener, scoring at least 40 points in its next three games. However, Arkansas’ defense has been stingy this season, allowing just 14.5 points per game. That’s good enough for 11th in the FBS, and will represent a real challenge for the Georgia offense.
“They are extremely physical and they create an immense amount of problems for the people they play,” Smart said. “They will not be taken lightly by this group because they are doing an incredible job of creating problems for offenses. Just look at what they’ve done with the two big games that everyone knows about (Texas and Texas A&M), but really they’ve done it in every game.”
One key to the game for the Georgia offense will be converting third downs. Arkansas has allowed conversions on just 27.9% of third downs this season, so keeping the chains moving on those third downs will be a tough task for the Bulldogs.
Jefferson presents unique challenge
KJ Jefferson is a weapon unlike any Georgia has faced at the quarterback position through the first four games of the 2021 season.
Jefferson has a strong arm as well as the ability to do major damage on the ground. Through four games, Jefferson has accounted for 844 passing yards, 230 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns.
Jefferson suffered an injury late in Arkansas’ victory over Texas A&M, but Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said his quarterback should be fine for the game against Georgia.
Jefferson has similar size to Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who Georgia neutralized in its first game of the season. However, Smart acknowledged that Jefferson is a much more willing runner and Arkansas calls a lot more designed runs than Clemson does for Uiagalelei.
“DJ was not trying to run the ball, and they didn't really try to have a quarterback run him much, where KJ does do that and KJ is a more physical downhill runner and he throws the ball really well too,” Smart said of Jefferson. “He’s got an extremely strong arm, but he's a true running back runner.”
Jefferson and the Arkansas offense have the challenge of facing a Georgia defense that has surrendered just 5.75 points per game this season. For the Razorbacks, finding consistency on the ground and hitting a few big pass plays against Georgia will be key in staying in the game.
“We’re going to have to take care of the ball. We’re going to try to establish a run game against this really good Georgia defense,” Pittman said. “We’re probably going to need some big plays in there. We can’t beat ourselves. We’re going to have to play well, make Georgia beat us, and see what happens by the end of the game.”
For Georgia, allowing big plays has been one of the lone areas of concern for the defense. They’ve allowed five pass completions of 30 or more yards this season, and Arkansas has one of the best big play threats in the SEC in receiver Treylon Burks. Burks has averaged 19.6 yards per reception this season, so look for Jefferson to take a couple downfield shots in his direction.