In Week 5, Georgia will face its second top-10 matchup of 2021 in No. 8 Arkansas. Both teams are highlighted by their offensive strengths and enter the game with an undefeated record.
In order to come out on top, the Bulldogs’ offense will need to prove its dominance over the Razorbacks’ powerful rushers and receivers.
Running backs show strength in numbers
Both Georgia and Arkansas’ rosters hold an arsenal of running backs that have assisted in their season’s success.
The Razorbacks rank second in the SEC in rushing yards with 1,044. Junior Trelon Smith leads Arkansas’ running backs in total yardage with 298 yards over 58 rushes and three touchdowns. He also led the team in its upset against Texas A&M in Week 4 with 82 yards.
While the team’s entire running back depth may appear to be experienced, some are new contributors to the offense.
Raheim Sanders and AJ Green, both freshmen running backs, have racked up a combined 266 yards and have each scored a touchdown. Against the Aggies, they both saw multiple carries.
Additionally, sophomore Dominique Johnson has contributed 151 yards and three touchdowns through four games this season. Last year, he did not put up any statistics, with most of his time on the field being on special teams.
Texas A&M was the first team this season to keep Arkansas from scoring a rushing touchdown. The Georgia defense can expect the Razorbacks’ veteran and recent talent to combine to challenge its ability to stop the ball.
On the other side, Georgia’s running game continues to improve, as it recorded five touchdowns and a season-best 241 yards against Vanderbilt in Week 4.
Zamir White, leader in season rushing yards, led the team again in Week 4 with 48 yards including a touchdown. Other familiar names Kenny McIntosh and James Cook also had multiple carries each.
Daijun Edwards saw extensive time on the field for the second time this season with 10 carries and his first touchdown of the 2021 season. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey also recorded the first rush of his collegiate career for a 24-yard touchdown against Vanderbilt, adding to Georgia’s running stats.
Georgia’s veteran players were lifted from the game after an early lead, but the team continues to look for more explosive plays on the ground from its lineup of strong running backs.
Wide receivers
Arkansas’ wide receivers are heavily led by Treylon Burks. The junior receiver ranks second in the SEC in receiving yards with 373, and was named the SEC co-Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Texas A&M.
In the first quarter against the Aggies, he caught an 85-yard pass from quarterback KJ Jefferson for the first touchdown and longest play of the game. Burks was the only receiver with multiple receptions throughout the game.
After a reception in the fourth quarter, he left the field in obvious pain and did not return to play. Head coach Sam Pittman and Burks assured his availability for the game against Georgia in a postgame press conference.
Against Texas A&M, running back AJ Green caught a 48-yard pass for a touchdown, adding to Arkansas’ receiving statistics. Tyson Morris and Warren Thompson also each had one reception in Week 4.
Georgia’s receivers have dominated this season, and are likely to improve against Arkansas with the likely return of tight end Darnell Washington.
Freshman tight end Brock Bowers continues to lead the team in receiving yards, adding 69 yards against Vanderbilt. He caught two touchdown passes and had his first rushing touchdown this season, making three of his five total touchdowns this season in Week 4.
McConkey followed closely behind with 62 yards and another touchdown. Between McConkey and Bowers, the two freshmen made up Georgia’s three receiving touchdowns against Vanderbilt.
Jermaine Burton, Adonai Mitchell and Kearis Jackson all had multiple receptions against the Commodores, and add to Georgia’s number of receivers that have racked up a total of 1,109 yards through four games in 2021.