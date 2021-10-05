Athens, GA (30605)

Today

Rain with a few thunderstorms during the morning, then cloudy with rain, heavy at times this afternoon. High 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.