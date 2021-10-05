Coming off of an impressive 37-0 victory against Arkansas, Georgia’s next test is in Auburn, Alabama. Entering the game 5-0, the Bulldogs will have a chance to boast a third straight shutout after doing so to back-to-back SEC opponents.
Bulldog linebackers provide depth
Georgia’s linebackers had yet another impressive outing when Arkansas visited Sanford Stadium last weekend. The Bulldogs core made up four of its top five tacklers in the contest, helping the Bulldogs’ defense to its fourth touchdown shutout of the season.
Leading the way for Georgia was Adam Anderson and Channing Tindall, who totaled five tackles each. Just behind them, with four tackles each, was Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean. The Bulldogs linebackers accounted for 25 of the teams 51 total tackles throughout the game.
Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning took the opportunity to work in some younger and inexperienced linebackers despite playing a top-10 opponent. Notably, redshirt sophomore Trezmen Marshall and true freshman Jamon Dumas-Johnson provided depth for the Bulldogs.
Marshall, who only boasted four total tackles on the season entering the game, added three more to his tally against the Razorbacks. Dumas-Johnson grabbed two tackles in Saturday’s game bringing his total to three on the season. The depth could play an important role in keeping Georgia’s linebackers fresh as the Bulldogs SEC schedule barrels on.
Keeping the linebackers fresh and healthy could be key to Georgia’s playoff chances this season. The position unit makes up four of the top five tacklers so far this season. Tindall leads the way with 24.
Against Auburn, the Bulldogs will have to play fast as quarterback Bo Nix has a proven escapability and speed in his toolbox. Players like Tindall and Dean, who have shown their ability to swarm the ball at a high speed, could be crucial to winning the game.
Tigers’ talented core
On the home sideline this Saturday afternoon will sit an Auburn defense with a tall task. Georgia has put up 139 points through its first three SEC games of the year and it is possible that quarterback JT Daniels could take the field again come the weekend.
Similar to the Bulldogs, Auburn boasts a strong linebacker unit that leads the way when it comes to total tackles. Redshirt senior Chandler Wooten and senior Zakoby McClain both have 35 total tackles on the year, which is enough to lead the Tigers.
The third starter in the Tigers defensive core is junior Owen Pappoe who has grabbed 15 tackles to date. Rotating in behind the three starters should be sophomore Cam Riley and sophomore Wesley Steiner.
Auburn’s strength on defense is its starting linebackers, however, the position unit does not boast much depth. With only the two sophomores coming off the bench, the Tigers’ starters play almost every down each game. Look for Georgia’s tempo and run game to try and wear down the Auburn defense as the game rolls on.
The lack of depth has not bitten the Tigers yet as they hold one of the better defenses in the nation. Auburn ranks 22nd in the country in total defense allowing only 298.4 yards per game through Week 5. Even more impressively the Tigers only allow 85.4 rushing yards per game, a statistic that ranks them eighth in the FBS.