In Georgia’s convincing 37-0 shutout over Arkansas last Saturday, it was the offensive and defensive line that controlled the game. When the Bulldogs travel to Auburn, Alabama to play Auburn on Oct. 9, the lines of scrimmage will once again play a pivotal role in deciding the outcome.
Building on improvement
Coming into the 2021 season, one of the biggest positional question marks for Georgia was the offensive line. While the Bulldogs had struggled to create holes for running backs through four games, the offensive line had a statement game against Arkansas.
Against the Razorbacks, Georgia racked up 273 rushing yards and allowed zero sacks in an impressive performance, largely in part to the offensive line creating a solid push upfront.
It will be up to Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke to continue the improvement of the front five, as the Bulldogs continue to face fierce defensive fronts in the SEC.
Derek Mason is in his first year as Auburn’s defensive coordinator, meaning the Tigers will show a new 3-4 defensive scheme compared to Kevin Steele’s 4-2-5 scheme they have shown in prior seasons.
Auburn’s defensive line presents challenges on the outside at defensive end as T.D. Moultry, Derick Hall and Eku Leota all lead the Tigers in sacks with three apiece.
On the inside, Auburn has 6-foot-3-inch run-stopper Marquis Burks at defensive tackle, alongside teammates Marcus Harris and Dre Butler who will attempt to halt Georgia’s offensive line growth in its tracks.
An elite defensive line
Being elite has been Georgia head coach Kirby Smart’s theme this season, and through five games the Bulldogs’ defensive line has been just that. Georgia ranks sixth in the nation in total sacks with 19 on the season.
Led by senior nose tackle Jordan Davis, the Bulldogs have a deep rotation of defensive tackles and outside linebackers that have been pressuring quarterbacks all season long.
Auburn will be the next team attempting to slow the Georgia defensive line and have a wealth of experience to do so.
Center Nick Brahms is in his third year as a starter and leads the Tigers’ offensive line, a group that has only allowed three sacks this season.
Every opponent Georgia has faced so far has struggled to contain its fierce front seven. Arkansas had only given up four sacks all season heading into its matchup with the Bulldogs, but that number was doubled after Georgia recorded four sacks on Saturday.