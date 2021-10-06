The Georgia secondary enters Week 6 on the heels of two consecutive SEC shutout wins, something the Bulldogs have not accomplished since 1980. The 18th-ranked Auburn Tigers pose another opportunity for the Bulldogs’ defensive backs to perform to an SEC standard in the Deep South’s oldest rivalry.
A striding secondary
Just two weeks ago, the Georgia secondary held Vanderbilt to just 24 passing yards on five completions. Last Saturday, against the 8th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia’s defensive backs nearly replicated that performance against a considerably more capable offensive unit.
Arkansas racked up only 87 passing yards against the Bulldogs in the loss, the fewest single-game amount from the Razorbacks during the 2021 season. The Bulldogs entered the top-10 contest facing a renewed Razorback offense, headed by dynamic quarterback K.J. Jefferson, and held Jefferson to just eight completions for 65 yards.
Back-up quarterback Malik Hornsby entered late in the game and mustered an additional two completions for 22 yards with minutes left in the game. Georgia’s regular secondary contributors set the tone for what would be a dominant afternoon.
Cornerback Ameer Speed and safety Christopher Smith led the way in tackles for the defensive backs with three. Redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo followed with two, and Derion Kendrick and Latavious Brini each had one. Safety Lewis Cine had one of the Bulldog’s three pass break-ups.
The nature of the score late in the game allowed defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to rotate younger players into the backfield for meaningful reps against a well-regarded opponent. True freshman Javon Bullard and redshirt sophomore Dan Jackson combined for three tackles on the day, and Jackson blocked a first quarter punt which led to an immediate Georgia touchdown.
Recent blow-out victories have afforded the Georgia secondary moments to distribute snaps to both first and second team players, something that could make a difference in the later stages of the SEC calendar.
And although Georgia’s defensive line and linebackers account for much of the hype surrounding the Bulldogs’ No. 1 overall defense, the secondary has solidified since the season’s onset to become a more formidable force. Bo Nix and the Auburn air raid set yet another benchmark for the Bulldogs to clear.
Tigers look to tighten up
Auburn beat LSU on the road for the first time in 22 years last week, a signal to the rest of the SEC that they are likely to improve upon a 6-5 finish last year. Despite holding LSU to just 19 points, the strength of the Auburn defense remains against the run.
The Tigers allowed 325 passing yards on 26 completions to LSU’s quarterback Max Johnson, who’s longest pass of the game went for 55 yards. Despite that raw success, Johnson threw for only one touchdown and was intercepted once by Bydarrius Knighten.
After playing five games, only one of which was against an SEC opponent, Auburn’s secondary ranks 14th in the conference in opposing completion percentage, ninth in passing yards allowed per game, and is tied for eighth in explosive plays allowed.
Senior Roger McCreary is sixth on the team in tackles with 20 and leads the Tigers with two interceptions. Senior safety Smoke Monday, in addition to being an undeniable member of the SEC All-Name Team, is second among Auburn's defensive backs with 18 tackles, and is tied for the most pass defences with two. Alongside the veterans is an injection of youth in redshirt sophomore Zion Puckett who has 17 tackles in time split between the safety and STAR positions.
Simply put, the Tiger secondary must corral a Georgia offense that is largely clicking on all cylinders in both the pass and run game. And after one of their shakiest performances of the season, the Tigers could face either both the experienced J.T. Daniels or Stetson Bennett under center.
Given the strength of Auburn’s run defense, Georgia may put additional pressure on the Tiger secondary, with aims of eclipsing the Tigers in the air.