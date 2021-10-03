In its game against Arkansas, Georgia’s special teams accounted for 20 of the Bulldogs’ 37 total points. Kicker Jack Podlesny hit three field goals and made four extra points while a blocked punt resulted in a Georgia touchdown. With the Bulldogs facing Auburn on the road, the special teams could again make an impact as Georgia looks to stay undefeated.
Even punting
Both Georgia and Auburn rank in the lower half of the SEC with numbers of punts so far in the 2021 season. The Bulldogs are ninth in the SEC with 13 punts in the season while Auburn is in 10th with 12 punts.
The Bulldogs’ most active game punting the ball was their season opener against Clemson when Jake Camarda punted five times. Since then, Georgia’s offense has been much more effective, limiting Camarda’s punting opportunities.
Auburn’s punter, Oscar Chapman, averages 44.67 yards per punt which ranks him fifth in the conference. Chapman is behind Camarda who averages 45.46 yards per punt, the fourth highest in the SEC.
Chapman has had five punts land inside the 20-yard line. Camarda has landed eight inside the 20-yard line, four coming against Clemson.
If Camarda is able to consistently pin Auburn’s offense back in its own side of the field, it can give the Bulldogs defense more opportunities to shine. Georgia currently is first in the country in scoring defense, allowing 23 points through five games.
Defending in special teams
One of the highlights of Georgia’s win over Arkansas was Daniel Jackson blocking a punt that fell in the end zone and ended in seven points for the Bulldogs. While Jackson knocked the punt down, Zamir White recovered the loose ball in the end zone and extended Georgia’s lead.
It was Georgia’s first blocked punt of the season and the first for the Bulldogs since they played Arkansas last season. The last time Georgia scored a touchdown off a blocked punt was against Missouri in 2018. The Bulldogs now have five touchdowns since Kirby Smart took over as head coach.
Georgia’s blocked punt adds to its punt return defense which currently ranks first in the nation. The Bulldogs have allowed an average of negative two yards per return this season.
While the Tigers have not allowed a blocked punt so far this season, Auburn did allow its first blocked field goal of the season against LSU in Week 5.
Georgia has dominated its opponents on defense and offense this season, and the special teams area is no different. As heavy favorites going on the road against Auburn, the Bulldogs’ special teams can separate Georgia from its competition in another SEC game.