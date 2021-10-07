After another successful offensive game against Arkansas, Georgia football begins to focus on its next conference opponent in No. 18 Auburn. As both teams average scoring at least 40 points per game this season, the offensive matchup will be a crucial factor in Week 6.
A quiet week for receiving game
Georgia’s receivers have stolen the show this season as new names stepped up to bring the Bulldogs to success.
Against Arkansas, Georgia only recorded 11 passing attempts compared to its 56 rushes, leaving receivers with little opportunity for big plays. Still, they contributed 72 yards towards the Bulldogs’ win.
Kenny McIntosh and Ladd McConkey both had 27 receiving yards through one and three receptions, respectively. Wide receivers Kearis Jackson, Jackson Meeks and Jermaine Burton all had one reception each.
Brock Bowers, the team leader in receiving yards, earned a starting position on Saturday but did not record any statistics. Tight end Darnell Washington also returned against Arkansas after sustaining a foot injury in fall practice, but was not targeted for a pass.
Auburn has recently seen changes in its receiver corps after firing wide receiver coach Cornelius Williams, who was hired for the position in January.
Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin has been critical of the passing game this season, saying that it needs more consistency and explosive plays.
The Tigers rank just above Georgia in receiving yards with 1,199 on the season. Against LSU in Week 5, Auburn racked up 290.
Tight end John Samuel Shenker led the team last Saturday, recording five receptions for 102 yards. Former Georgia player Demetris Robertson recorded 60 yards, and tight end Tyler Fromm had the only passing touchdown in a 24-yard reception from Bo Nix in the second quarter.
Running backs
The Bulldogs’ rushing game continued to improve in Week 5, with a season-best 273 yards on the ground.
Georgia running backs recorded all four touchdowns against Arkansas, including the blocked punt that Zamir White recovered in the endzone for a touchdown.
White leads the team with 275 of the Bulldogs’ 982 total rushing yards this season. Georgia ranks fifth in the SEC in yardage on the ground.
James Cook led the team last Saturday with 87 rushing yards, and White followed with 68 yards and two touchdowns.
Auburn’s running backs have had a successful season, ranking third in the SEC with 1,191 total rushing yards. Its rushing game was essential to last Saturday’s win against LSU.
Jarquez Hunter’s one-yard rush with 3:11 left in the game gave the Tigers its first lead of the night. Earlier in the same drive, he ran for 44 yards, good for Auburn’s longest play of the game on the ground.
Quarterback Bo Nix boasted his dual-threat abilities against LSU, leading the rushing game with 74 yards. He also ran the ball in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Both teams’ successful and experienced rushers will face off on Saturday, likely to be as important in Week 6 as they were in Week 5.