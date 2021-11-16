When Charleston Southern travels to Athens to take on the Bulldogs this weekend, it will face a team with arguably the best linebacker unit in the nation. Take a look at how the Buccaneers compare to Georgia’s tough core.
Looking to bounce back
It is no secret that Georgia might boast the best linebacker unit in the country. The core of the Bulldogs’ defense has been unstoppable all season long and that is unlikely to change against the Buccaneers.
Despite the unrivaled success, Georgia’s linebackers gave up more points against Tennessee than they have all year. Senior Nakobe Dean led the way against the Volunteers. He boasted 11 tackles in the contest, including one sack and two tackles for loss. The game brings Dean’s tackle count to 49 on the season, ranking second on the team.
Ahead of Dean in total tackles is Channing Tindall. Tindall grabbed eight tackles against the Volunteers and an impressive three sacks. He now boasts 53 total tackles and four sacks this year.
Quay Walker added six tackles of his own and Nolan Smith grabbed three before getting hurt. If Smith is unable to play against the Buccaneers, look for Robert Beal Jr. and Jamon Dumas-Johnson to step up and make plays.
The duo currently sits at 12 tackles each this year. They have seen an increase in playing time since the suspension of Adam Anderson and Smith’s injury could see that time increase even more.
With Anderson still leading the Bulldogs in sacks, it is clear that Georgia will have to improve in that area. Tindall’s big game is a step in the right direction, but it is still unclear if the linebacker's pass rush will be sustainable.
Stopping the run
Charleston Southern boasts a defense that has allowed 25.89 points per game this season. However, the strongest part of the Buccaneer defense might be its front seven as the team allows just 114.3 rushing yards per game thus far.
Leading the way at linebacker is senior Garrett Sayegh. Sayegh leads the team in total tackles with 87 so far. He will likely lead the way trying to stop the Bulldogs rush attack led by Zamir White and James Cook.
Second on the team in tackles is another linebacker. Justin McIntire has grabbed 64 total tackles this season. The linebacker is also decent in coverage as he has broken up two passes and grabbed an interception this year.
Rounding out the starting unit for the Buccaneers is senior Jerome Rice III. Rice III has 42 tackles to his name and nine tackles for loss.
Graduate students Kyle Syvarth and Edward King provide depth for the Charleston Southern core and will likely play a role in Saturday’s matchup.