After getting off to a 10-0 start for the first time since 1982, Georgia returns home for the final time this season against Charleston Southern. The Bulldogs will be honoring the senior class, including multiple offensive and defensive linemen, as it will be their last game in Sanford Stadium.
Healing up for the final stretch
Georgia is heavily favored against the Buccaneers and will likely be heavily favored against Georgia Tech in a week, so making sure all its players remain healthy leading up to the postseason should be key.
Against Tennessee, the Bulldogs had a few injury scares among the defensive line. Devonte Wyatt went down a total of three times throughout the 41-17 win, most concerning was an injury to his knee in the final minute of the game.
Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, two of Georgia’s most dominant defensive linemen both came off the field at times against the Volunteers. Davis returned to the field later in the game, but Carter remained sidelined due to illness.
Nolan Smith also went down with what looked like an injury to his elbow in the fourth quarter when the game was already in hand. Smith has had a breakout year recording the sixth most tackles on the team including 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
On offensive line Jamaree Salyer has missed the last two games due to a foot injury he sustained in practice. The Bulldogs already lost one offensive line starter in Tate Ratledge in Week 1 of the season, and have had to shuffle their rotation with the injury of Salyer.
Luckily for the Bulldogs, Salyer is expected back before the season ends, and freshman Broderick Jones has been able to earn valuable experience in replacement of the senior.
Tune-up game
The Buccaneers are likely to struggle with the Georgia defensive front, no matter who is starting for the Bulldogs. In nine games, Charleston Southern is ranked 116th in the FCS in sacks allowed, giving up an average of 3.44 sacks per game.
Georgia took advantage of poor offensive line play against Tennessee, racking up six sacks and forcing a fumble in the process. The Bulldogs are tied for fifth in total sacks this season with 34 sacks and 212 sack yards.
The Bulldogs offensive line will look to rebound after a mostly average performance against Tennessee. While Georgia was able to rack up 274 rushing yards on the Volunteers, the offensive line gave up two sacks when it had only given up five sacks total in nine games before Week 11.
Charleston Southern’s defensive line will likely not challenge the Georgia offensive line greatly due to the sheer talent disparity, but the Buccaneers front seven is no push over either.
Through nine games, the Buccaneers rank 23rd in the FCS in total rushing defense, allowing an average of only 112.8 rushing yards per game. Charleston Southern also ranks 29th in the FCS in total sacks, with 23 sacks on the season.
If the Bulldogs come ready to play, the Buccaneers defensive front likely poses no threat. But it would be unwise for the offensive line to sleep on the opponent lining up in front of them.