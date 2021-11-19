Georgia heads into its final home game of the season at 10-0 and on the verge of a trip to the College Football Playoff. Charleston Southern enters at 4-5 as the Buccaneers will look to pull off the upset of the season. Ahead of the matchup, here’s a look at the quarterbacks for both teams.
Expect multiple quarterbacks for Georgia
Stetson Bennett will start for the Bulldogs, the eighth start of the season for the senior. Bennett played another strong game last week, completing 17 of 29 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown as well as rushing for 40 yards and a touchdown as the Bulldogs won 41-17 against Tennessee.
However, the Bulldogs will likely be able to pull away much quicker this week, meaning JT Daniels may see action for the second time in the last three weeks. If Daniels gets in the game, it’ll represent another chance to knock off the rust in case he’s needed before Georgia’s season ends.
This week, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart touched on the dynamic between Georgia’s top two signal callers, and how JT Daniels has adjusted to his role as the backup.
“He's done a really good job handling that and continuing to work to get better,” Smart said. “He's done a really good job when he goes against us, all of us, defensively. He gets to work on good-on-good, not scout crew. He does a good job at that, as well as Stetson does. Both those guys are playing well to me, right now.”
It’s also possible Georgia goes lower on the depth chart depending on how much the coaches want to see from Daniels. Don’t be surprised if Carson Beck and/or Brock Vandergriff get an opportunity on Saturday, as both quarterbacks appeared in Georgia’s 56-7 victory over UAB earlier this season.
Dual-threat Jack Chambers leads Charleston Southern offense
Senior Jack Chambers has had a strong season for the Buccaneers, passing for 2,435 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushing for 477 yards and seven touchdowns.
Chambers had a solid performance against Gardner-Webb last week, passing for 286 yards and two touchdowns, adding 28 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Charleston Southern runs a spread offense with speed and read option elements, so discipline from Georgia’s edge defenders will be key when looking to contain Chambers and the offense.
The Bulldogs should be able to contain the Buccaneers offense, as the unit has been historically great at limiting their opponents. Georgia is first in the FBS with only 7.6 points allowed per game this season, seven points better than Wisconsin, the number two scoring defense.
If Charleston Southern wants to be competitive in this game, they’ll need a near perfect performance from Chambers.