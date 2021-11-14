Georgia will close out its home schedule for the 2021 season against Charleston Southern. As the Bulldogs are heavy favorites over the Buccaneers, the matchup gives Georgia’s special teams unit more opportunities to improve.
Kicking contrasts
Against Tennessee, kicker Jack Podlesny made both his field goal attempts for the second consecutive week after doing the same against Missouri on Nov. 6. Through 10 games, Podlesny is 16 of 20 this season. His longest of the season is a 46-yard field goal he made against Arkansas on Oct. 2.
While Podlesny has made the large majority of his attempts, and is currently in the middle of a good stretch, Charleston Southern kicker Sam Babbush is currently kicking 50% for the season. Babbush most recently went 1 of 3 against Garder-Webb, his lone successful field goal attempt coming from a 35-yard field goal.
Babbush’s struggles are coming after he practiced with the team in 2019, and did not appear in 2020. While Babbush is still growing into his role as a starting kicker, Podlesny has had the starting kicking spot under control for two seasons.
Babbush is struggling to be a reliable option for the Buccaneers' special teams unit, and he will have another hard opponent to kick against as the Bulldogs are one of the nation’s best at blocking kicks.
Blocking opportunities
Georgia’s strong defensive unit has carried over into its special teams, having blocked two punts and three kicks 10 games into the season. Both the Bulldogs’ blocked punts resulted in points, one ending in a touchdown against Arkansas, and the other earning a safety against Missouri.
Against Charleston Southern, Georgia has another opportunity to use its special teams to pull away from the Buccaneers.
Charleston Southern has allowed three blocked punts this season and three blocked kicks. The Buccaneers allowed both a blocked punt and kick against North Alabama on Oct. 23. North Alabama’s blocked punt gave its offense the ball on Charleston Southern’s 15-yard line, leading to a touchdown.
Just as the Buccaneers’ special team’s struggles resulted in the opposition scoring, it hurt their own chance at grabbing points. In the same game against North Alabama, as the second half was coming to an end, Charleston Southern lined up to take a field goal, but the attempt was blocked to keep the Buccaneers trailing.
Georgia is tied for second in the conference with two blocked punts along with Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee. South Carolina leads the SEC with three blocked punts in the season. Defensive back Daniel Jackson and linebacker Nolan Smith are the two Bulldogs who have blocked punts.
Georgia’s best kick blocking game came against Kentucky when the Bulldogs blocked two attempts. Right as Kentucky scored to end the game, Georgia blocked the extra point after Devonte Wyatt blocked a 33-yard attempt.