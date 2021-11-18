Georgia will complete its home schedule against Charleston Southern in Sanford Stadium this Saturday. With both teams coming off of high-scoring performances, the Bulldogs’ and Buccaneers’ offensive players will be impactful to the final score between the hedges.
Georgia continues offensive domination
The Bulldogs covered the spread against Tennessee, defeating the Volunteers by 24 in Knoxville, Tennessee on Nov. 13.
Georgia’s offense kept up with its command on the ground, putting up a season-best 274 rushing yards.
Senior running back James Cook led the way, recording a season-high 104 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He also added 43 more receiving yards and a touchdown reception, accounting for three of five of Georgia’s touchdowns against Tennessee.
Cook’s breakout game last Saturday leaves him right behind fellow veteran running back Zamir White in rushing yards this season. White leads the team with 574 rushing yards and Cook has 487. The two combined have recorded over half of the team’s rushing yards.
Kenny McIntosh, a junior running back, was limited in play due to a hamstring injury earlier in the season. He is slowly working his way back into the lineup and put up 46 yards over seven receptions against Tennessee.
Georgia’s rushing game continues to play without running back Kendall Milton, who hasn’t seen the field since Oct. 16 against Kentucky after suffering a knee injury.
The Bulldogs’ wide receivers continue to look to quarterback Stetson Bennett, who started his sixth game in a row against Tennessee.
No wide receiver recorded a touchdown last Saturday, but the position group still made a big contribution to the team’s win with 213 receiving yards.
True freshman Adonai Mitchell earned the start and led the team in receiving yards with 65. No other receiver had more than two receptions, but the team averaged 12.5 yards per catch.
Throughout the season, tight end Brock Bowers has made a huge impact on Georgia’s receiving game, leading the team with 516 yards in the air.
The Bulldogs continue to switch in players that have yet to see much time on the field due to injuries. They will likely play the rest of the season without Arian Smith, who broke his leg last week in practice.
Buccaneers balanced receivers
The Buccaneers will travel to Athens with a 4-5 record, coming off of a double-overtime, 32-24 win against Gardner-Webb on Nov. 13.
Dual-threat quarterback Luke Chambers leads the team in rushing, accounting for over 40% of Charleston Southern’s rushing attempts this season and for 464 yards on the ground.
The Buccaneers’ running back with the most yards this season is JD Moore, who has 284 yards through nine games this season.
Against Gardner-Webb, running back Danuel Oscar rushed for 101 yards over 25 attempts, and recorded a touchdown on an 18-yard run. Chambers was the only other player to record positive rushing yards.
On the other hand, Charleston Southern’s receivers are much more balanced than its rushing game.
Junior wide receiver Cayden Jordan leads the team in receiving yards with 746 over 52 receptions, while Garris Schwarting has added five receiving touchdowns this season and accounts for 519 yards in the air.
Another name to look out for is Geoffrey Wall, who leads the team in receptions with 63. Over the season, he has racked up 496 yards. Against Gardner-Webb, Wall recorded one of the Buccaneers’ two receiving touchdowns.
The team totaled 286 yards in the air last Saturday, all of which were thrown by Chambers. Georgia can expect Charleston Southern’s quarterback to make a big impact in rushing and passing on Saturday.