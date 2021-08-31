Defense wins championships: the age-old saying that any casual college football fan has heard a thousand times. For Georgia and Clemson, a shot at a championship could be months away, but the path to the playoff starts in Charlotte on Sept. 4, and defense will be a key in the highly anticipated season opener.
Linebacker is often referred to as the quarterback of the defense. Players are used for run stopping, pressuring the quarterback and even dropping into coverage, making it the most versatile position on defense. For both Georgia and Clemson, experience at linebacker will be the key as the sun sets on Saturday night.
Clemson fielded a young and inexperienced defense in 2020 and still finished the season ranked 15th in the country in yards per game (326.8). This year, the Tigers return nine of their 11 starters from 2020 including all three linebacker starters from the end of the season.
Graduate senior James Skalski might be the biggest name on Clemson’s roster as he enters his sixth year with the program. Skalski has amassed 174 total tackles through 56 games in the orange and purple. Lining up alongside the seasoned veteran is another graduate senior, Baylon Spector. Skalski and Spector have played a combined 98 games for Clemson, making them one of the most experienced linebacker duos in the country.
Finishing out the heart of the Clemson defense is sophomore Trenton Simpson. Despite only starting three games as a true freshman, Simpson made 28 total tackles and bolstered himself as a starter to finish the year.
On the other sideline, Georgia also boasts an experienced group of linebackers. Unlike Clemson, the Bulldogs run a 3-4 defensive scheme, giving them an extra linebacker and bringing even more versatility to the position.
In the middle of the Georgia defense sits a talented pair of inside linebackers. Senior Quay Walker and junior Nakobe Dean have played in a combined 61 games for the Bulldogs. Dean will suit up for the Clemson game as Georgia’s only returning starter at linebacker. However, the junior will still be surrounded with experience.
On the outside Georgia will have to replace Azeez Ojulari and his pass rushing talent. Senior Adam Anderson and junior Nolan Smith will be tasked with getting to the quarterback and dropping into coverage. The four linebacker set gives Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning the ability to mix sets and disguise plays more than other defenses.
Anderson and Smith have never consistently started games between the hedges, but the experience is still apparent. Anderson has played extensively in 38 games for the Bulldogs while Smith has accumulated 24 games played over his two-year career in Athens.
Behind the four starters will be the likes of Robert Beal Jr., Channing Tindall, Rian Davis and MJ Sherman, all of which should get increased playing time this year.
No matter which direction the game goes on Saturday night, the linebackers on both sidelines are likely to make an impact.