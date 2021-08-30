Football games are won between the trenches. Whichever team can gain the edge at the line of scrimmage can impose their will on offense and defense, making it much harder for an opposing team to have much success.
When Georgia and Clemson face off on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the line of scrimmage will be a point of emphasis. Both schools are known to recruit well between the tackles, so it will come down to execution to decide who walks away with a win.
Bulldogs face fierce defensive line
Under Dabo Swinney, Clemson typically boasts one of the best defensive lines in the nation, and that seems to be the case once again heading into the 2021 season. Despite having an injury-riddled 2020 season, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ defense ranked fifth in the nation in sacks per game (3.8).
The Bulldogs will have their hands full as the Tigers return all four starters from last season including freshman standouts Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, who both racked up four sacks in the 2020 campaign. A mature and healthy Clemson defensive line is one that can dominate any offensive line in the country.
It will be up to Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke to slow down Clemson’s defensive pressure or JT Daniels will be in for a long night in week one. Luckily for the Bulldogs, every starter from the 2021 Peach Bowl is returning, which could bode well as experience often plays a factor in early-season matchups.
Jamaree Salyer made his decision to stay for his senior season along with Justin Shaffer, which was a huge boost for the experience of the offensive line. The only other starter with as much experience returning is Warren McClendon.
Warren Ericson is a lineman who benefitted from the Peach Bowl as he gained valuable experience after upperclassmen chose not to play to prepare for the draft. While Ericson sustained an injury in the preseason, he is likely to be good to go at center for week one.
Georgia does not lack the talent on the offensive line to stop Clemson’s defensive assault, but execution has to be perfect. For someone like Tate Ratledge, who will likely see a majority of snaps despite never making a start, executing against the Tigers will be trial by fire.
While Clemson will likely be the toughest defensive line the Bulldogs play in the regular season, it will be a good test as to whether or not they can control the line of scrimmage against a playoff-caliber team.
Taking advantage on defense
During the 2020 season, Clemson suffered two losses to Notre Dame and Ohio State. In those losses the Tigers rushed for under 45 yards much in part to their offensive line not being able to open up gaps for the ball carrier.
While those two losses were both to playoff teams, if there was a weakness to be found on the Clemson roster, it is at the offensive line. The Tigers are likely to be improved at that front this season as they return three starters, including Jordan McFadden who was placed on the watch list for the 2021 Outland Trophy.
Georgia on the other hand has a variety of weapons on the defensive line to choose from including potential first round draft pick Jordan Davis who will be looking to add to his five career sacks in his final season.
The Bulldogs’ biggest adversary is their depth on defense. Devonte Wyatt and Julian Rochester provide a veteran presence and create a dangerous rotation with players like Jalen Carter, Travon Walker, Adam Anderson and Nolan Smith who will attempt to make D.J. Uiagalelei uncomfortable all game.
For Georgia to take down the Tigers, it will need to set the tone by controlling the line of scrimmage with toughness and physicality. Otherwise, the Bulldogs will be heading back to Athens without a win under their belt.