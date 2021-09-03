JT Daniels and DJ Uiagalelei have history dating back to their days as rival high school quarterbacks. Now, they lead two of the top five teams in college football into a matchup that could have huge implications on the College Football Playoff race.
Heading into the highly anticipated matchup between Georgia and Clemson, a look at what to expect from the two starting quarterbacks.
Daniels returns for Bulldogs
Entering his second season at Georgia, there is much more confidence surrounding JT Daniels in Athens.
“I think everybody is a lot more comfortable with the guy at the helm understanding what to do in Coach (Todd) Monken’s offense,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said of Daniels. “In terms of repetitions, we’ve had a lot more. Just spring practice alone, we were able to get more work.”
The most obvious difference between 2020 and 2021 for Daniels is his health. He was rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered while at the University of South Carolina for the duration of the 2020 offseason and missed fall camp after transferring to Georgia.
Even after Daniels was medically cleared to play, Stetson Bennett started five games while Daniels worked his way back to game shape. The offense struggled to keep up in losses to Florida and Alabama, and Bennett’s inability to challenge two top defenses was a big reason why.
When Daniels finally hit the field for the Bulldogs against Mississippi State, the Georgia offense looked like a completely different unit. Daniels wasn’t afraid to push the ball down the field, and the passing game began to click.
Daniels threw for 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns over the final four games of the season and led Georgia to a Peach Bowl victory over eighth-ranked Cincinnati.
In spite of Daniels’ 2020 success, Clemson will easily be the most talented defense he has faced in his college career, and how he responds to that challenge will set the tone for Georgia’s 2021 season.
One of the biggest questions facing Daniels heading into the 2021 opener is how he will deal with injuries to key offensive skill players. Star receiver George Pickens, talented transfer Arik Gilbert and sophomore tight end Darnell Washington are likely all out from Saturday’s game. How Daniels adjusts to the absence of those three players will be a key factor in the outcome of the game.
Smart acknowledged the questions at the positions surrounding Daniels, emphasizing that the quarterback can only do so much.
“The concern is who we have to block, the players around JT, everybody puts everything on the shoulders of the quarterback but so much of the outcome of the quarterback is how the guys who play around him,” Smart said. “Who those guys are, the experience level, do those guys play well, do they play with physical toughness, do they strain, do they do all those things.”
Georgia is confident in Daniels as the leader of its offense, but there are question marks at receiver and on the offensive line that could be exposed, particularly against an experienced Clemson defense. No matter how good Daniels may be, the players around him will need to make plays.
Even with the injuries, Daniels still has familiar targets at his disposal in wide receivers Jermaine Burton and Kearis Jackson and tight end John FitzPatrick, but young players like Adonai Mitchell and Brock Bowers will have to step up for the Georgia passing attack to be successful against the Tigers.
Uiagalelei steps into new role
For Clemson, Uiagelelei faces the difficult task of replacing Trevor Lawrence, who led the Tigers to three playoff appearances, winning a national championship in his freshman year.
There may not be a harder act to follow in college football than Lawrence, but Uiagalelei isn’t interested in any comparisons.
“Trevor Lawrence is probably the best quarterback to ever play college football,” Uiagalelei said. “Everybody should give their respect to Trevor. There’s nothing to be compared. Trevor is Trevor. I’m just DJ.”
Uiagalelei has a big arm, can threaten the defense with his legs and has prototypical size for the position at 6-foot-4, 249 pounds.
He’s already proven he can perform at a high level, stepping in for two games last season after Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19. Uiagalelei threw for 781 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns against Boston College and Notre Dame.
“He has one of the biggest arms I have ever seen, he is very talented, very hard to defend,” said Smart when asked about Uiagalelei. “It’s like every play it’s tough to defend when you play these guys, it’s like there is no time to rest.”
Smart’s praise and Uiagelelei’s two strong performances indicate that Clemson doesn’t need to worry about their young quarterback, but the Georgia defense should present a stronger challenge than either of the teams Uigalelei faced in 2020.
Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will look to force Uiagalelei to make quick decisions with pressure from the front seven. If Uiagelelei can settle in early and deal with the variety of defensive looks Georgia shows, Clemson has the talent and size at receiver to challenge an inexperienced Georgia secondary.
It would be a surprise if either Daniels or Uigalelei perform poorly in week one, but in a game between two heavyweights, one mistake could have a huge impact on the outcome. A timely mistake from either passer could be the difference in what should be a tightly-contested game.