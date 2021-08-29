A 53-yard field goal by Jack Podlesny made the difference in Georgia’s last game of the 2020 season against Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl as the Bulldogs won 24-21. Now, as Georgia opens the 2021 season against Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina, special teams may again be the difference between starting the season with a win against one of the best teams in the country, or starting the new campaign 0-1.
Experience at kicker
Podlesny’s field goal against Cincinnati was his 13th successful attempt of the year out of 16, giving him a .812 success rate. The Georgia kicker’s rate was tied with Noel Ruiz from Georgia state for 32nd overall in the country.
On the other sideline in week one will be Clemson kicker senior B.T. Potter who made 18 out of 23 attempts in the 2020 season. Potter, coming out of Rock Hill, South Carolina, immediately won the kickoff job as a freshman and held that role in the 2019 national championship game against Alabama, where the Tigers won 44-16. He was ranked as the No. 3 place kicker in the nation coming out of high school, according to 247 Sports.
Both Podlesny and Potter were semifinalists for the Lou Groza award in 2020, given to the nation’s top place kicker. They were also both included on the 2021 preseason watch list for the Lou Groza award.
While both teams have reliable options at place kicker, Clemson and Georgia also have experience at punter with Jake Camarda returning for the Bulldogs and Will Spiers taking over punting duties for the Tigers.
Camarda, a first team All-SEC player, finished third in the country and first in the conference with an average of 46.58 yards per punt in 2020 and was voted as the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year by the conference’s 14 head coaches. He finished the season with 18 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. He won the punting job for the Bulldogs in his freshman season after coming out of high school as the top punter in the country, according to 247 Sports.
Spiers returns for Clemson as a graduate after redshirting his first season at Clemson, but he has since punted all four seasons for the Tigers. He joined the team as a walk-on, but became a consistent for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney at the punter position. Spiers finished last season with 17 punts downed inside the 20-yard line and an average of 43.98 yards per punt, ranking 22nd in the nation in that category.
Spiers and Camarda were named to the preseason watchlist for the 2021 Ray Guy award, given annually to the nation’s best punter.
Returning and defending
On the returning end, Georgia had one of the best kickoff return units in the country, averaging 29.70 yards per return in 2020, which ranked fifth in the country and first in the SEC. The Bulldogs did not return any kickoffs for a touchdown.
Kearis Jackson led the Bulldogs with 298 total yards off kick returns with Kenny McIntosh finishing with 218 yards and Zamir White with 78 yards. Jackson missed some time due to injury, but head coach Kirby Smart said he was back and catching punts.
Clemson finished last season with an average of 22.84 yards per return on kickoffs, the 36th highest amount in the country with no kickoffs returned for touchdowns. Senior running back Lyn-J Dixon led the Tigers with 210 yards from kick returns.
The Tigers averaged 9.46 yards per punt return in 2020, while Georgia finished with an average of 7.29 yards per punt returns. Neither team returned a punt for a touchdown.
Clemson allowed two blocked punts and five blocked kicks while Georgia allowed one blocked punt and two blocked kicks last season. The Bulldogs blocked one punt of their own while the Tigers did not block any.
Georgia was one of the best teams in the country defending kickoff returns in 2020, allowing an average of 16.80 yards per return, the best in the SEC and seventh in the country. The Bulldogs allowed 7.25 yards per punt return on average, and no touchdowns.
The Tigers allowed 22.42 yards per kick off return on average and an average of 8.47 yards per punt return.
Both Georgia and Clemson are starting their season with one of the most competitive games on either team’s schedule. As both sides look for an advantage to propel them to an opening weekend win, special teams may be the deciding factor in who starts the season on the right foot.