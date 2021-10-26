Georgia and Florida are both coming off of a bye week before they face off this weekend. With both defenses healthy and poised for the World’s Largest Cocktail Party, the linebackers on either side of the ball will look to make an impact.
The run game war
After the first half of the Bulldogs season they rank atop the country in almost every defensive category. Georgia is No. 1 in points allowed per game with 6.57 to date and yards allowed per game with 208.3 thus far.
In the heart of the 3-4 defense sits the Bulldogs linebackers, arguably its deepest position unit on the roster.
Georgia’s starting linebackers include Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall, Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson, all four of which find themselves in the top five of Georgia’s leading tacklers.
The linebacker unit has been impressive in many ways throughout the season, however, its strongest attribute seems to come in the run game. Georgia ranks second in the country in rush defense as it allows 63.4 yards per game. The Bulldogs sit behind Wisconsin who allows an impressive 53.3 yards on the ground each game.
The defense has allowed only one rushing touchdown all season, tied with NC State at No. 1 in the country. A large part of the Bulldogs success is depth. Georgia’s starting linebackers combine for 113 tackles on the year, but they aren’t the only linebackers getting in on the action.
Second-team linebackers have shown that they can contribute as well giving the Bulldogs needed depth. Quay Walker ranks sixth on the team in total tackles with 22 despite coming off of the bench in most games. MJ Sherman and Robert Beal Jr. have shown the ability to contribute as well.
When the Georgia linebackers take the field against SEC East rivals Florida, it will be no easy task stopping the run. The Gators rank fourth in the nation in rushing offense, averaging 254.3 yards per game so far. The Bulldogs’ linebackers will have to be at their best in Jacksonville on Saturday.
Up and down year
In Florida’s case, it has been an up-and-down season thus far. The Gators started out 2-0 before challenging then-No. 1 Alabama and taking the Crimson Tide down to the final drive. After a rough first quarter against Alabama, in which they gave up 21 points, the Gators hunkered down and gave the Crimson Tide one of their best games of the season.
Since the two point loss to Alabama, Florida has neither won or lost back-to-back games. For the most part the defense has been strong, ranking 38th in the country in total defense. Most of the offense against Florida has come in two games. The 31-29 defeat to Alabama and the 49-42 defeat to LSU are outliers that the Georgia offense will likely have its eye on in the film room.
The Gators’ linebackers have been the heart of the defense when at its best. Starting in the 3-3-5 scheme is junior Mohamoud Diabate, senior Amari Burney and junior transfer Brenton Cox Jr.
Cox Jr. will be a familiar face to Bulldog fans as he transferred from Georgia after his freshman season with the Bulldogs. He played 13 of 14 games for Georgia during his freshman season and accumulated 20 total tackles and a sack along the way.
At Florida, Cox Jr. has only gotten better. In 2021 he has 18 total tackles and 1.5 sacks from his outside linebacker spot. Next to him, Diabate leads the team in tackles with 55 while Amari Burney has grabbed 23 of his own.
The former Georgia transfer and his counterparts will have a tall task on their hands when Georgia’s offense comes onto the field Saturday. The Bulldogs have scored 30 or more points in all but one game this season and have beaten three ranked opponents in a row. Florida’s linebackers and the rest of its defense will have to be at their best when they take the field this weekend.