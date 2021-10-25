No. 1 Georgia will travel to Jacksonville, Florida, to renew its heated rivalry with Florida on Saturday. While the Gators appear to be in the midst of a down season, already suffering three conference losses, they feature a fierce offensive and defensive line that will try to challenge the Bulldogs’ line of scrimmage with its physicality.
Feeling the heat
Florida has built a front seven that is able to bring pressure in a very similar fashion to the Georgia defensive front. The Gators are tied for 16th in the nation in total sacks with 21, averaging three sacks per game through its first seven games.
Zachary Carter leads the Florida defensive front with six sacks, followed closely by Gervon Dexter who has racked up two sacks on the season.
The Gator defense likes to bring pressure with linebackers and defensive ends in similar fashion to how the Bulldogs like to create pressure. Linebacker Brenton Cox, a former Georgia player has six sacks for Florida this season as well.
The Georgia offensive line will have its hands full with Dan Mullen’s defense as they will likely try to confuse and pressure Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels to disrupt their offensive flow.
Through seven games, the Bulldogs have improved greatly on the offensive line, allowing only four sacks on the season. Against Kentucky, Georgia was able to rush for 166 yards, mostly in part to a great push from the offensive line, opening up holes for ball carriers.
Being able to run the ball will be an important aspect for the Georgia offense to be successful. LSU rushed for 321 yards against the Gators after a lackluster performance from the Florida rushing defense which is now 52nd in the nation.
Stopping the run
Coming off the bye week, Georgia still ranks first in scoring defense in the nation, only allowing an average of 6.57 points per game. A big reason behind the defense’s success has been its ability to stop the run.
The Bulldogs rank second in the nation in rushing defense, only giving up 444 total rushing yards this season. Against Kentucky, Georgia held the SEC’s leading rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr. to seven yards on seven carries.
Florida’s offense has transformed from a passing juggernaut to one of the top rushing offenses in one season. After losing players like Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney to the NFL Draft, the Gators have heavily relied on quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson as well as a trio of running backs to move the ball down the field.
Jordan Davis, who has been a key player in stopping the run, must lead the Bulldogs’ front seven in its toughest opponent yet. The Gators rank fourth in the nation in rushing offense, averaging 254.3 yards per game.