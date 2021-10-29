With Georgia and Florida renewing their rivalry in Jacksonville on Saturday, there is uncertainty as to who will be starting at quarterback for both teams. It’s likely that two quarterbacks will see action for each side.
Daniels eyeing return
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has missed the last three games with a lat injury. Coming out of the bye week, it sounds like Daniels has made significant progress and could be available to play against the Gators.
Head coach Kirby Smart has not provided clarity on who will start at quarterback beyond saying the determination would be made based on the way they perform in practice.
“I think it all depends on where JT [Daniels] is and where Stetson [Bennett] is, and who gives us the best chance to win,” Smart said. “Stetson has done a good job since he's been playing and JT has done a good job when he's played. The good thing is we feel like we have really three or four good quarterbacks who are ready to play."
To Smart’s point, Stetson Bennett hasn’t done anything to lose the starting job. He has started four games for the Bulldogs this season, including three victories against ranked opponents. Bennett has completed 57 of his 82 pass attempts this season for 996 yards with 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions.
Daniels has started three games this season, completing 54 of 71 passes for 567 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. Daniels hasn’t played since Sept. 25 against Vanderbilt, missing the last three games.
Given the way Smart has handled other players returning from injury this year, it would make sense if Bennett remained the starter even after Daniels returns, regardless of who the coaching staff thinks is better. Georgia has been very careful when bringing back injured players, limiting their snaps and allowing them to ease their way back into the lineup.
Wide receiver Ladd McConkey seemed mostly unconcerned about who would start this week, projecting confidence in both Daniels and Bennett.
"We are confident in both of our quarterbacks,” McConkey said. “They've done a great job preparing in the off-season, all the way up to this point. We really are so lucky to have two quarterbacks who go out there and compete at a high level in the SEC. We really are thankful for that."
No matter who ends up getting the start, it seems likely that both of Georgia’s primary quarterbacks will see the field against Florida.
Could Richardson start for Florida?
Florida head coach Dan Mullen refused to name a starter this week as well, not for injury reasons but questions about the performance of starter Emory Jones.
"Like everything, we’ll look at everything. We evaluate everything that we do all the time. Just like at every spot on the field,” Mullen said. “Both guys have played a bunch, they have experience. You have two guys that are a pretty good combination out on the field together."
Many Florida fans have been calling for redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson to replace Jones, particularly after Richardson’s performance in the second half of Florida’s game against LSU.
Richardson came in after Jones threw a pick-six that made the score 28-13 LSU. Richardson took the reins and led the Gators to four straight touchdown drives. Florida’s comeback bid ended on a Richardson interception late in the fourth quarter, but he showed a lot of promise in spite of the loss.
Jones has been inconsistent this year, particularly when it comes to protecting the ball. He has completed 119 of 176 passes for 1305 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Jones also leads the team in rushing with 495 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Richardson has completed 21 of his 37 pass attempts for 392 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions, with 348 yards and three touchdowns on the ground as well. Richardson missed Florida’s games against Alabama and Tennessee with an injury, and slowly worked his way back into action over the next three games.
Asked if the preparation on defense changes depending on the quarterback, Smart mostly downplayed the difference between the two options, at least as far as how Florida uses them.
“They may feel like there's differences I'm not aware of, but when you look at the quarterback reels there's plays within each game that both quarterbacks run,” Smart said. “They don't not run quarterback draw, drop back pass, zone read, or speed option with one guy or the other. There's most packages they both carry. He may limit one guy's packages opposed to the other, but the way the game is called they have very similar plays.”
Richardson provides an explosive level of athleticism that Jones doesn’t quite match. In the first two games of the season, Richardson accounted for three plays of 70 yards or more. Those explosive plays would be key in any upset the Gators are hoping to pull off this Saturday.