Exiting their only bye week of the season, the Georgia secondary again has to battle through several significant injuries in the Bulldogs’ most heated regular season rivalry. And although the 4-3 Gators seem largely overmatched, the secondary match-up could prove to be competitive.
Lingering questions
Georgia’s secondary is still navigating a series of position altering injuries that have struck the relatively green position group. Earlier in October, transfer corner Tykee Smith tore his ACL, forcing former walk-on Dan Jackson to assume a heightened safety role. So far, Jackson has filled in admirably, and looks to continue his contributions against Florida.
Additionally, senior Ameer Speed is dealing with an extended ankle injury that has barred him from the Bulldogs’ last two games. His status, although hopeful, is still undisclosed while prepping for the weekend.
Safety Chrsitopher Smith, another veteran presence in the backfield, has progressed in practice after sustaining a shoulder injury nearly three weeks ago. Like Speed, his status remains uncertain yet hopeful.
Beyond all of the talent lost throughout the year, the Bulldogs secondary has produced several stalwart performers. Cornerback Kelee Ringo and nickel back Latavious Brini have both assumed increased roles within the secondary, and have seen extended minutes as the season has progressed. Combined, the two boast nine pass break-ups and 36 tackles.
Derion Kendrick has largely locked down his corner position all season, as has safety Lewis Cine, who was named a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist on Monday. Cine remains first among Georgia defensive backs in tackles, and has one interception to his name.
Still, while combating these injuries, the secondary has continued its contributions as a valuable unit in the country’s top-ranked defense. Florida ranks seventh in the SEC in passing yards per game, and against the Bulldogs, it could be led by a combination of quarterbacks in Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson.
Florida eyes spoiler role
Like Georgia, Florida’s secondary enters the rivalry battled and bruised. And also similar to Georgia’s coaching staff, head coach Dan Mullen did not provide specific injury updates.
Florida’s secondary strengths lie in the safety positions. Both senior Trey Dean and Rashad Torrence II are among the team’s top three tacklers. Dean brings 46 tackles and a team-high six pass defences, while Torrence II has 39 tackles of his own.
Florida’s cornerbacks are arguably less capable. Freshman Avery Helm and junior Jaddarius Perkins have seen the most action, followed by fellow freshman Jason Marshall Jr and junior Kaiir Elam, who saw time missed due to injury. All four cornerbacks have less than 15 tackles on the year.
The Gators are seventh in the SEC in total defense and average just under 200 passing yards per game. Arguably, most of Florida’s defensive shortcomings are exposed in the run defense, but the secondary is still a group that needs to develop. Elam is regarded among the top corner prospects in the nation.
Florida struggles in third down defense and tackling. The Gators average 11.7 missed tackles per game per Pro Football Focus. Additionally the big play has eluded the Gators. Florida defensive backs have posted four interceptions this season, compared to Georgia’s six.
In order for the Gators to pull off the upset, the secondary will undoubtedly have to produce several big plays, help flip the turnover battle in Florida’s favor, and manage a Georgia receiving core that could reinstate Arian Smith on Saturday. The task is daunting, but that’s what rivalries are made for.