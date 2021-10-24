Both Georgia and Florida are coming off bye weeks as they meet in the annual rivalry. Florida is coming off a 49-42 defeat to LSU while Georgia is coming off a 30-13 win over another SEC East rival, Kentucky. Georgia is the heavy favorite to win the game with a 81.6% chance to win, according to the ESPN Football Power Index. As the Bulldogs try to stay unbeaten, and the Gators look to pull an upset, special teams will be an important area of the game.
Similar returns
In both kick and punt returns, these two teams have similar stats as they look for an advantage to make an explosive play in special teams.
In kick returns, these teams make up the bottom two teams in the SEC with Florida being last and the Bulldogs just above the Gators. Georgia has 118 yards across six kick returns, while Florida has 104 yards over eight returns.
Junior running back Kenny McIntosh leads the way for Georgia with 88 yards on four returns this season. McIntosh suffered an MCL injury and will miss multiple weeks, according to 247 Sports.
With McIntosh sidelined, the Bulldogs could turn to wide receiver Kearis Jackson, who is also working his way back from injury. Jackson has returned two kickoffs this season, one coming for 32 yards against Auburn, and the other being -1 yard against Kentucky.
Florida did not get an opportunity to return a kick against LSU last, with all the Tigers’ kicks being touch backs. Running back Malik Davis leads the Gators with 56 return yards over three attempts. Neither team has returned a kick back for a touchdown.
While both teams struggle in kick off returns, they are in the upper half of the conference in punt returns. Georgia sits sixth in the SEC with 101 punt return yards in 17 returns while Florida is fifth, earning 110 yards across 13 attempts. Jackson also leads Georgia in punt returns, with 72 yards on 12 attempts. Wide receiver Xzavier Henderson has 110 yards over 13 attempts to lead Florida’s punt return unit.
Consistent kicking
While Georgia and Florida have similar return statistics, they also are close in punting. The Gators are 11th in the SEC with 1,054 punting yards, while Georgia has 1,004, good enough for 12th in the conference.
Bulldogs’ punter Jake Camarda has put 10 punts inside the 20-yard line, while Florida punter Jeremy Crawshaw has put eight inside the red zone. As Georgia’s defense tries to stop the offense with the most total yards in the SEC, field position could be an important factor to pin Florida’s defense back.
After a rough start to the season, Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny has settled in and is making his kicks more consistently. He started the year 1-3, but has only missed one kick, making him 10-13 in 2021.
Podlesy missed an extra point against Kentucky, ending Georgia’s record extra-point streak of 363 successful attempts. The record spanned to 2014 and involved six kickers. Prior to the miss, Podlesny had made all 71 of his extra-point attempts.
Florida kicker, Jace Christmann, has missed one field goal this season which came in the Gators’ loss to Kentucky. Christmann is 4-5 on the season with his longest field goal being a 51-yard attempt in the same game against Kentucky.