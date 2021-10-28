Georgia fell to the Gators last season in an offensive-led game, losing 44-28. The Bulldogs look for revenge on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.
After both teams observed a bye week in Week 8, Georgia remains at the top of the SEC East. While Florida, after three conference losses, sits in third place.
Wide outs make impact
Florida’s receiving game has totaled 1,732 yards through seven games this season, good for eighth in the SEC.
Junior wide receiver Jacob Copeland leads the team in receiving yards with 423 and adds four touchdowns for the Gators. Following behind is Justin Shorter, who has added 229 more yards in 2021.
In its most recent game against LSU, Florida’s receiving game led the team with 350 yards and four touchdowns. The receivers’ efforts were not enough, as the team lost by a touchdown.
Other receivers Rick Wells, Xzavier Henderson and Trent Whittemore, and tight end Kemore Gamble have all added at least 100 yards each to the Gators’ season total.
Just behind Florida in receiving yards is Georgia, totaling 1,662 in 2021. True freshman tight end Brock Bowers continues to lead the team with 416 yards and six touchdowns after adding 101 yards in the Bulldog’s most recent game against Kentucky.
Tight end Darnell Washington put up yards for the first time this season at Auburn after recovering from a foot injury. He continues to work his way back into the lineup, adding 37 more yards against Kentucky.
More freshmen add to Georgia’s list of talented receivers, with Ladd McConkey putting up 295 yards and two touchdowns, and Adonai Mitchell with 210 yards and two more touchdowns.
The Bulldogs’ Jermaine Burton was sidelined against Auburn with a groin injury and did not return for Kentucky. He still ranks third on the team in receiving yards with 224.
Battle of the backs
The Gators average 254.4 yards per game on the ground, which ranks second in the SEC. Ole Miss leads the conference averaging 263.3 yards per game.
Florida’s rushing game is heavily led by quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson, who combine for 843 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
The Gators’ leading running back is senior Malik Davis, who has recorded 287 yards for three touchdowns. Dameon Pierce and Nay’Quan Wright follow closely behind with 262 and 218 yards. Pierce has added eight of Florida’s 17 rushing touchdowns in 2021.
The Gators’ running backs struggled in their most recent game against LSU, totaling 138 rushing yards. No rusher had more than 40 yards.
For the Bulldogs, the offense has looked to familiar face Zamir White for 83 rushes this season, totaling 400 yards and seven touchdowns.
James Cook has stepped up for his senior season, adding 296 yards through 47 carries, already surpassing his total attempts in the 2020 season.
Kendall Milton has contributed 243 more yards for Georgia, but recently suffered a knee injury that will leave him sidelined for the game against Florida.