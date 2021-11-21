In its regular season finale, Georgia will travel 70 miles west to Atlanta and face off with in-state rival Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs will have a chance to set the tone at the line of scrimmage, where the Yellow Jackets have struggled this season.
Bringing the heat
Against Notre Dame, Georgia Tech allowed six sacks and 10 tackles for loss. It seemed at times the Fighting Irish had a free pass to the quarterback throughout the game.
Allowing a high rate of sacks has been an alarming trend for the Yellow Jackets all season, on average they have given up 2.73 sacks per game. For Georgia, poor offensive line play is a welcome sight.
The Bulldogs’ defensive line has helped Georgia become one of the best statistical defenses in college football. Not only have they racked up 38 sacks through 11 games, but the Bulldogs also rank second in the nation in total rushing defense giving up an average of 77.3 rushing yards per game.
Seniors Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt have led the defensive line all year alongside Jalen Carter in stopping the run, making offenses one dimensional.
Georgia Tech has struggled in creating enough push on the offensive line for their run game as the Yellow Jackets only rank 55th in the nation in total rushing offense. Despite the lack of explosive stats in the run game, it has been the most consistent aspect of Georgia Tech’s offense.
Healing on offensive line
For the last three games, Jamaree Salyer has not played because of an injury to his foot. Against Charleston Southern, Salyer was dressed out but did not see the field, indicating that he is close to a return.
Broderick Jones has been serviceable in replacement of Salyer, but as a postseason run approaches, Georgia will likely appreciate having their normal starting rotation at offensive line against top-tier competition.
In Week 13, the Bulldogs will face a Georgia Tech team that is not great at stopping the run. Ranking 101st in the nation in rushing defense, the Yellow Jackets allow an average of 4.30 yards per rush.
On top of taking advantage of the run, Georgia’s offensive line has been excellent in the pass blocking department all year. Through 11 games, the Bulldogs have only allowed seven sacks, making sure the quarterback is protected has been key in their success.
Georgia Tech does not produce a great pass rush but averages just over one sack per game at 1.73 sacks, good enough for 98th in the nation.
For the second straight week, Georgia will likely have its way on the offensive line, but in a rivalry game it is important that the Bulldogs stay focused on the opponent at hand before looking ahead to the SEC Championship Game.