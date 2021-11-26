As 11-0 Georgia and 3-8 Georgia Tech prepare for the next edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, here’s a look at the quarterback situations for both teams.
Bennett looks to bounce back
Stetson Bennett had one of his shakiest performances of the season against Charleston Southern, throwing an interception on the first drive of the game and missing a few other open receivers. Bennett still threw for two touchdowns, and completed eight of 14 pass attempts.
Head coach Kirby Smart said he wants to see Bennett improve ahead of Georgia Tech, and eventually Alabama in the SEC Championship on Dec. 4.
“Stetson, we’re getting targets each week, decision making, quick decisions, not holding the ball,” Smart said. “When you start extending the plays, the good things can happen and the bad things can happen so you’ve got to be wise about the way you go about it.”
If Georgia gets ahead early, JT Daniels could get playing time for the third time in the last four weeks, as he continues to knock off the rust after returning from an injury that sidelined him for five games.
Getting Daniels back into the swing of things could be vital for Georgia, as the Bulldogs might need Daniels if they get into a shootout in the postseason or something happens to Bennett.
Tech’s quarterback question
Georgia Tech has struggled this season, and the Yellow Jackets have lost five straight games coming into this matchup.
If Georgia Tech wants to pull off a major upset of its in-state rival, the Yellow Jackets need a big performance out of their quarterback. The question is which quarterback Georgia Tech head coach decides to roll with.
Redshirt freshman Jordan Yates, who has started the last two games in place of an injured Jeff Sims, looks most likely to start against Georgia. In six games played, Yates has completed 83 of his 136 pass attempts this season for 835 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions and added 121 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Sims has appeared in seven games this season, completing 112 of 187 pass attempts for 1466 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions as well as 372 yards and four touchdowns in the running game.
“They use both of their legs well, to get them out of the pocket and move them around,” Smart said. “That's been an issue for us in terms of quarterbacks being able to add to the run game this year. They'll be looking for ways to do that with whichever quarterback plays."
If Sims is able to play, it’s likely that Georgia Tech will use both quarterbacks against the Bulldogs. Sims provides more of a threat on the ground, making Georgia defend more aggressively against the quarterback run, while Yates is a more consistent passer.
No matter who plays for the Yellow Jackets, it will be an uphill battle against a Georgia defense that has not allowed more than 17 points to a team all season.