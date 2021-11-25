Georgia and Georgia Tech will meet in Atlanta for some Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate for the first time since 2019 on Saturday. While the Bulldogs have had ample success on offense this season, averaging 40.3 points per game, the Jackets have struggled to pull out wins. Here is a look at how the teams’ running backs and wide receivers compare:
Georgia commanding opponents
The Bulldogs have had no issues racking up points through 11 games this season, and are unlikely to stop that trend against Georgia Tech.
Their running backs dominated another week against Charleston Southern, totaling 233 yards and four touchdowns. Zamir White led the team with 83 yards and a touchdown throughout the game, and still leads the team this season with 657 yards on the ground.
In spirit of senior day, the Bulldogs lined defensive lineman Jordan Davis up at running back to score a touchdown from the 1-yard line.
James Cook and Daijun Edwards added another touchdown each against the Buccaneers, totaling half of Georgia’s touchdowns on Saturday. The team ranks fifth in the SEC in rush yards per game, averaging 201.5. Ole Miss leads the conference with 231.1 per game.
Equally imposing this season are Georgia's receivers. Four quarterbacks rotated in the game in Week 12, and targeted Brock Bowers a total of four times for 36 yards and two touchdowns.
Brett Seither and Kenny McIntosh each added one more touchdown, but the receiving game was a group effort against the Buccaneers, as 12 receivers were targeted for a pass throughout the game.
The Bulldogs have struggled with injuries but are steadily returning players late into the season. Dominick Blaylock returned to the field for the first time since 2019, totaling 11 yards over two receptions.
Difficulties in Atlanta
Georgia Tech’s offensive success has been sparse this season, averaging 26.2 points per game. Its rushing game is heavily led by Jahmyr Gibbs, who has double as many rushing yards as the next back on the roster with 745 yards through 11 games.
In the Jackets’ 55-0 loss to Notre Dame last Saturday, they were held to only 128 yards on the ground. Gibbs led the team with 58 yards over 12 carries but was unable to drive into the end zone.
Other running backs to look out for on Saturday are Jordan Mason and Dontae Smith, who total five touchdowns this season and 699 yards. The team is ranked in the middle of the pack in its conference at seventh in the ACC in rushing yards.
Georgia Tech has seen more of its offensive success this season in the receiving game. Junior wide receiver Malachi Carter leads the team with 494 yards and has caught two touchdowns this season. Against Notre Dame, he added 29 yards to the team’s total of 96 receiving yards.
Gibbs, a running back, has been dominant as a receiver as well, adding 36 receptions and 469 yards.
Other notable receivers are Kyric McGowan, who leads the team in receiving touchdowns with seven and Adonicas Sanders.
Despite having more success in the passing game, the Jackets still rank ninth in the ACC in passing yards with 2,307.