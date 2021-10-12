Georgia and Kentucky are the only undefeated teams left in the SEC and the two divisional rivals are set to meet on Saturday. When the SEC East sides come together this weekend, the core of each defense, its linebackers, will likely play an important role.
Linebackers set tone
Georgia’s linebackers are six games into the 2021 season and they have yet to play a bad game. The core of the defense has been a force to be reckoned with thus far and that is likely to continue against the Wildcats.
Three of the top four leading tacklers on the Bulldogs come from the linebacker unit. Channing Tindall leads the team with 29 total tackles, followed by Nakobe Dean with 23 and Nolan Smith with 21 to date.
The defense proved its power on the road this past weekend against Auburn. Going against its first hostile road environment of the year, Georgia’s linebackers did not waiver as the team only allowed 10 points throughout the game.
Quay Walker, Dean and Tindall lead the way with five tackles apiece, tied for second on the team behind safety Dan Jackson who had six. Smith added four tackles of his own along with a sack, while Robert Beal Jr. added a tackles and 0.5 sacks as well.
The Bulldogs will face a new challenge when Kentucky visits town behind its revitalized offense that has been firing on all cylinders. The Wildcats are coming off of a blowout win over LSU when they put up 42 points on the Tigers’ defense.
A large chunk of Kentucky’s offense comes from its running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., who currently sits fifth in the country in total rushing yards with 768. The Kentucky offense averages 214.2 yards per game on the ground, the second best rushing offense Georgia will have played behind Arkansas.
Georgia’s linebackers have helped to rank Georgia as the top defense in the nation, allowing only 201.2 yards per game including 64.2 yards per game on the ground. Stopping Rodriguez Jr. could be a key when the two teams take the field Saturday.
Kentucky’s linebacker depth
On the defensive side of the ball Kentucky plays a very similar 3-4 scheme to the Bulldogs. With four linebackers on the field on most plays, the unit is a key piece of the Wildcats game plan.
Similar to Georgia, the Wildcats linebackers make up three of the teams top five tacklers so far this season. Senior DeAndre Square leads the team with 45 total tackles this year while senior Jacquez Jones sits right behind Square with 42. Redshirt senior Davonte Robinson rounds out the top five with 29 tackles to date.
Kentucky also boasts depth at the linebacker position. Jordan Wright and J.J. Weaver both rotate for the fourth starting spot in the unit. Wright has grabbed 20 tackles while Weaver has tallied 17 thus far.
The linebackers have helped Kentucky to build a very respectable defense heading into the Week 7 clash. The Wildcats rank 18th in the country in total defense allowing only 305 yards per game.
The linebackers will have to work hard to stop a Georgia offense that is currently in form. The Bulldogs are averaging 432.5 yards per game offensively and put up exactly 432 yards against Auburn in Week 6.
The linebackers on both sides of the ball will likely have a tall task come Saturday afternoon.