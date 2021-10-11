No. 1 Georgia will face its most important opponent yet on Saturday in SEC East rivals, No. 11 Kentucky. Both team’s lines of scrimmage have proven dominant this season, and are likely to play an essential role in who leaves Sanford Stadium with a win in Week 7.
The Bulldogs’ offensive line had another impressive showing in Week 6 against Auburn, allowing its offense to rack up 231 passing yards and 201 rushing yards. Both the receiving and rushing corps had two touchdowns, adding to Georgia’s 34 total points scored.
The line stopped a stout Auburn defensive line, holding its defense to one sack on quarterback Stetson Bennett. The sack eventually forced Georgia to punt the ball away.
Georgia scored in each quarter last Saturday, but trailed for the first time this season as the Tigers struck early with a field goal. The Bulldogs’ offensive line stepped up to keep Georgia from trailing again.
Georgia saw an unfortunate injury as Jamaree Salyer left the game with an apparent lower body injury in the second quarter, but was able to fill in the empty tackle position with a just as capable man in 6-foot-4, 315 pound Broderick Jones.
Kentucky’s offensive line had a similar game against LSU in Week 6, dominating the Tigers’ weak defensive front.
The Wildcats put up 330 rushing yards and 145 passing yards, which led the team to scoring 42 total points, largely thanks to the line protecting its offense.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis remained almost untouched, throwing for three touchdowns over 14 completions and was only sacked one time.
Stopping the ball
Georgia’s defense has proven itself to be at the top in the nation in 2021. It ranks fifth in the FBS with 22 sacks, and first in the FBS in allowing only 5.5 points per game.
Against Auburn, the Bulldogs put up four sacks. Travon Walker and Zion Logue both had one apiece while Jalen Carter and Robert Beal Jr. combined for a sack.
At the end of the second quarter, the Tigers were left at fourth-and-goal after Georgia’s offsides gave them a 5-yard advantage. The Bulldogs held quarterback Bo Nix from completing a pass into the end zone, and forced Auburn to go on defense.
Auburn entered its red zone only three times in Week 6, and was held to 10 points. Georgia allowed its second defensive touchdown of the year in the third quarter when Tank Bigsby ran the ball into the end zone.
Kentucky’s defensive line allowed LSU 408 offensive yards, but held the team to 23 points for its sixth win of the season.
In Week 6, the Wildcats counted four sacks, adding up to 13 total this season. Defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine had two sacks himself, both of which proved costly to the Tigers.
Kentucky’s line bent as it allowed a number of explosive plays, as LSU counted 15 plays with a gain of 10 or more yards last Saturday.