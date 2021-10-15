Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and Kentucky quarterback Will Levis both have their teams at 6-0. With first place in the SEC East on the line, here’s a look at the quarterbacks for the last two unbeaten teams in the SEC.
Bennett continues to deliver for Bulldogs
As JT Daniels continues to rehab from a shoulder injury, Bennett is likely to start his fourth game of the season for Georgia. Head coach Kirby Smart said Daniels has been able to do more than he did last week but still hasn’t been participating fully.
Bennett finished the 34-10 victory over Auburn with 231 passing yards and two touchdowns as well as 41 yards on the ground. Bennett showed he can push the ball down the field with three completions of 30 yards or more, including a perfectly thrown 60-yard strike to Ladd McConkey.
Kentucky’s defense is a tough, physical group that will present challenges for Georgia’s offense. Smart had high praise for the group.
“They have three high looks, quarters looks, and really good disguises. They have some twitchy guys upfront,” Smart said. “You have to be physical. It's hard to play-action those guys because more depth in their defense in terms of how deep they play. They prevent a lot of that, and they confuse you. Their looks are very similar. You have to have a smart person to know where to go with the ball, and execute all around.”
Bennett’s experience should come in handy as he looks to diagnose what the Kentucky defense is doing. Execution and decision-making will be key to putting up points against a versatile Kentucky defense. Getting the running game going and avoiding turnovers will likely be the focus for Georgia, allowing their own defense to stay in good positions.
Levis another dual threat challenge for Bulldogs
The Georgia defense has dealt with several mobile quarterbacks this season and done a good job limiting their ability to make plays with their legs.
Like Bo Nix and KJ Jefferson, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will be a test for the Georgia defense in containing an athletic quarterback. Levis is coming off his best game of the season as he passed for 145 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns against LSU.
“He's a really good zone-read runner. He does a tremendous job of keeping the ball in the belly and reading it a long time,” Smart said of Levis. “He's very accurate in his decision-making in terms of pulling it. He's a physical runner and puts his shoulder down. There are 10-15 times this year where he's willed himself to a conversion. That is challenging when you have an extra guy that can do that.”
Georgia’s defense must stay disciplined against Kentucky, or Levis will make them pay in the read option game. While star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. demands attention, the Bulldogs can’t disregard Levis.
The biggest challenge for Levis on Saturday will likely be finding one or two big plays in the passing game. Kentucky generally plays a pretty methodical style of offense, but to beat the number one team in the nation, Levis will have to make some big-time throws in the passing game to get the victory.