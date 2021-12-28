When Georgia and Michigan take the field on Friday a national championship berth will lay in the balance. This meeting, the third ever between the two storied programs, will likely be evenly matched and the two sides could be separated by just a few points.
Both offenses are dominant in their own way, meaning the defenses will have to step up and make plays. The heart of both units, the linebackers, will likely be a key group to watch as the clock ticks down in the Orange Bowl.
Historic defense
Georgia boasts one of the best front seven units in the country this year, much credit going to the linebackers. Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning line up their defense in a 3-4, with the outside linebackers taking on some of the pass rush load alongside the interior lineman.
In the group of four at the center of the bulldogs defense sits Channing Tindall, Quay Walker, Nolan Smith and Butkus award winner Nakobe Dean.
The four starters show their worth as they make up four of Georgia’s top five leading tacklers. Dean leads the way with 61 total tackles, while Tindall sits closely behind with 58 to his name. Walker and Smith have 53 and 41 respectively.
Outside of Georgia’s unrivaled ability to swarm the football, the linebackers have also shown the ability to disrupt plays in the backfield and sack the quarterback.
Dean leads the way with five sacks this season, while Tindall and backup linebacker Robert Beal Jr. boast 4.5 sacks each thus far. Dean also leads the team in tackles for loss with 8.5 to date.
Where the Bulldogs’ linebackers thrive is in the rushing game. Georgia ranks third in the country in rush defense, holding teams to a mere 81.7 yards per game thus far. However, Michigan’s offense specializes in running the football.
The Wolverines rank 10th in the nation in rushing offense, averaging 223.8 yards per game. The team will be the highest rated rushing offense Georgia has faced this season.
Michigan has punched the ball into the endzone 39 times on the ground this year, while Georgia’s defense has only allowed three rushing touchdowns to date. The best against best matchup could be the deciding factor in who takes home the victory on Friday night.
Contain the run
Jim Harbaugh’s defense lines up in a similar 3-4 to the Bulldogs, however the heart of the defense consists of three linebackers and a nickelback.
The three linebacker spots rotate between four Wolverine players, giving the team depth and durability throughout games. Graduate Josh Ross leads the way as he has grabbed 95 total tackles this season, more than any other Michigan player.
Alongside Ross sits freshman Junior Colson and junior David Ojabo, while sophomore Nikhai Hill-Green rotates in often. Colson sits fourth on the team in tackles with 56 while Hill-Green and Ojabo have 46 and 35, respectively.
Unlike Georgia, Michigan boasts an elite pass rusher in Aidan Hutchinson. While Hutchinson plays defensive end, his 14 total sacks help to open up the other side of the field to outside linebackers. Ojabo has capitalized on the opening more than others as he sits at second on the team with 11 total sacks. After the prolific duo, Michigan drops off heavily in the pass rush with the next player at just 2.5 sacks.
Ojabo boasts 12 tackles for loss on the season and Ross has grabbed eight of his own thus far. The Wolverines sit behind Georgia at 21st in the country in rush defense, giving up 122 yards per game. On Friday, Michigan will likely need to contain the Bulldog running game, which averages 194.9 yards per game this season.