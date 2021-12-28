When Georgia and Michigan face off in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Dec. 31, expect to see a similar style of play: physical football that is controlled by the play of the line of scrimmage.
Strength on strength
After a disappointing performance in the SEC Championship for the Georgia front seven, recording zero sacks, the Bulldogs will look to bounce back against a vaunted Michigan offensive line.
The Wolverines won the Joe Moore Award this season, awarded to the nation’s best offensive line, for its consistently dominant performance. Through 13 games, the Wolverines allowed the fewest tackles for loss (27), third fewest sacks (10) and helped guide Michigan to a top-10 rushing offense.
Up front it starts with second-team All-American tackle Andrew Steuber who started every single game for the Wolverines this season alongside teammates Andrew Vastardis and Ryan Hayes. Zach Kinter and Trevor Keegan also made double digit starts, rounding out a very experienced unit.
While the Georgia defensive line is coming off its worst performance of the season, it is still one of the top units in the nation.
The Bulldogs’ strength all season has been stopping the run, allowing an average of 81.7 rushing yards per game. Taking away Michigan’s strength in rushing the football would be a huge win for Georgia.
Senior nose tackle Jordan Davis spearheads a deep unit that has frustrated opposing offensive lines all year as Georgia racked up 41 sacks on the season. Davis was given the Bednarik Award for the nation's best defensive player and the Outland Trophy given to the best interior lineman in the nation this season.
He became the first Bulldog to win both in the same season ever and the third player in college football history to accomplish the feat.
Under pressure
The Georgia offensive line will have its hands full with the physical Michigan defensive front, but specifically the Bulldogs will have to neutralize the impact of Aidan Hutchinson if they want to be productive on offense.
Hutchinson was this year’s Heisman Trophy runner-up and Lombardi Award winner, given to the country's best lineman. The Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year set the Michigan single-season record for sacks with 14 this season while also racking up 15 tackles for loss and 55 tackles.
Keeping quarterback Stetson Bennett upright and comfortable in the pocket will be the top priority for the Georgia offensive line. Through 13 games, the Bulldogs have done a good job with that goal, allowing 11 sacks this season.
One formation the Bulldogs have often run this season is a three tight end set to help neutralize the threat of edge rushers.
The interior offensive line will be key for the Bulldogs who will have to keep a balanced rush attack as well if they want to come out with a victory. Georgia ranks 32nd in the nation when it comes to rushing offense, averaging 194.9 yards per game.