Ahead of No. 3 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan’s matchup in the Orange Bowl, here is a look at the teams’ quarterback situations.
Georgia sticking with Stetson Bennett
The hottest topic of conversation among those who follow Georgia football since the SEC Championship has been the quarterback position. Many fans believe that Stetson Bennett shoulders a large amount of the blame for the 41-24 loss to Alabama, and that JT Daniels should be given the starting job for the College Football Playoff.
However, two people who disagree strongly with those notions are the most involved with deciding who will play quarterback for Georgia in the postseason- head coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
“He’s made national championship plays,” Monken said earlier this week. “Just turn on the film and look at some of the throws he makes, some of the decisions he makes, the things he does with his feet. There’s no doubt in my mind we can win the national championship with Stetson Bennett, there’s no question.”
Smart defended Bennett in similar fashion, praising Bennett’s play, and emphasizing that the coaches don’t overreact to any one performance.
“We play every game independent of the previous,” Smart said. “I think Stetson has played at a high level, done a really good job with our offense. He has not played perfect by any means, but he’s played well.”
Whether JT Daniels will see the field at all in the Orange Bowl remains to be seen. Even though Smart said Bennett will start in Friday’s game, he left the door open for Daniels to play as well.
"In terms of quarterback, Stetson is our starting quarterback," Smart said. “Again, the JT situation will be a matter of is the situation right and also is he healthy enough?"
While Smart didn’t shed any light on what scenario Daniels could play in or what his current health status is, it’s clear that Daniels could play if certain things transpire in the game. That could mean if the Bulldogs fall behind as they did against Alabama, Daniels could be asked to lead them back this time, or it could mean that if Georgia pulls away from Michigan he could see some action in a mop-up role.
Whether or not Daniels ends up playing, the quarterback position will be under intense scrutiny throughout Friday’s game, and how Georgia’s coaching staff decides to play their hand could dictate whether the Bulldogs advance to the national championship.
McNamara leads Michigan
There is much less controversy among the quarterback position at Michigan, as Cade McNamara will start for the Wolverines as he has in every other game this season. McNamara has completed 64.6% of his passes this season for 2,470 yards with 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
McNamara isn’t dissimilar from Bennett in that he isn’t the centerpiece of his team’s offense but provides a steady hand under center, avoiding the killer mistakes many Michigan quarterbacks have made in the last decade.
However, in a game of this magnitude, McNamara will likely need to make at least a few special plays against a strong Georgia defense. In key passing situations, he’ll need to keep his cool and make good decisions, not allowing the Bulldogs to force any turnovers.
Michigan’s signal caller hasn’t had to put the ball in the air at a high frequency, having attempted 30 or more passes in just two games this season. One of those games was Michigan’s lone loss of the year against Michigan State, in which McNamara threw for a career high 383 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. In spite of the loss, it was a statement game from McNamara, showing that when called upon he can put up big numbers to keep his team in the game.
While the Georgia defense will be primarily concerned with limiting the exceptional Michigan rushing attack, McNamara is an effective passer and will look to take advantage of a Bulldog secondary that struggled mightily against Bryce Young and the Alabama offense in the SEC Championship.