Following a disappointing SEC Championship display against Alabama, the Georgia secondary now has to secure downfield passing threats against a well-oiled Michigan offense. And for a position group that has shown substantial resolve throughout the year, the Orange Bowl is the Bulldogs’ final chance in 2021 to make their presence known.
A fresh slate
Simply put, Georgia’s secondary was exposed against Alabama. The Bulldogs gave up 421 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, both season highs for a unit that now sits second in the nation in total defense. Four Alabama receivers registered completions for more than 20 yards during the game, and all quadrants of the field seemed susceptible to the passing threat led by Bryce Young.
But that was nearly a month ago. In two days, the Bulldogs face a different offense, one that ranks second in the Big Ten in total offense and seventh in passing. In a press conference on Monday, safety Lewis Cine said the secondary was committed to fundamentals against the Wolverines for himself and the rest of the secondary, something he hopes can help remedy the position group’s recent woes.
But unique to Michigan is the way its offense operates. Its blending of a powerful rushing onslaught and ever-present explosive passing ability poses a threat not dissimilar to the one Georgia faced against Alabama. From receiver, tight end and running back, Michigan carries players with the ability to quickly impact the passing game.
Cine finished with a team-high seven tackles against the Crimson Tide, followed by defensive backs William Poole, Kelee Ringo and Christopher Smith who had five tackles each. Cine still leads all Bulldog defensive backs in tackles and his 61 are tied for the most on the team.
But this time, there is no “next game.” Regardless of the opponents talent, the entire secondary will have to perform to the level that Georgia fans have grown accustomed to seeing each Saturday to secure a re-match with Alabama.
Out for blood
The Michigan Wolverines will make their first ever College Football Playoff appearance against Georgia. And after a CFP era that has seen many of Michigan’s championship hopes thrashed by perennial Big Ten favorites, Ohio State, the Wolverines are eager to prove their place.
Entering Friday, Michigan boasts the fourth-ranked passing defense in the Big Ten, and the 22nd-ranked defense in the country in passing yards allowed, 19 spots behind the Bulldogs.
But to slight this Wolverine defensive unit would be a mistake. In the final five games of the season, Michigan averaged just over 200 yards allowed in the air, and Georgia allowed more than 400 in its championship contest alone.
Given each side’s recent trends, Michigan looks to continue its string of strong performances in the backfield, while the Bulldogs seek to capture their early-season prowess that evaded them against Alabama.
Michigan’s secondary is led by junior stand-out Daxton Hill, who ranks second on the team in tackles with 65, and is tied for first in interceptions with two. But questions surround Hill’s availability to play in the game. Chris Balas of Wolverine.com said on Tuesday while on Bill Simonson’s The Huge Show, that he believes “[Hill] is not here at this point,” referencing Hill’s presence in Miami.
Potentially even without Hill, Michigan is stout in the backfield. Senior Brad Hawkins has 54 tackles and two forced fumbles to his name and is flanked by fellow senior Vincent Gray who has 41 tackles of his own, including a sack. Additional players that could see extended time in the backfield are sophomore RJ Moten, freshman Rod Moore and Suwanee, Georgia, native DJ Turner. Collectively, the backfield has forced eight interceptions.
But the Wolverines will face an almost fully-healthy Georgia receiving compliment, something rather foreign to Bulldog supporters this season.
With the recent return of veteran players in George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock, quarterback Stetson Bennett’s targets rank as deep as they have all season. And for a team that plays many of its winter contests amid near freezing temperatures, the Michigan secondary will also have to cope with a balmy 75% humidity come Friday.