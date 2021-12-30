With Georgia football’s second College Football Playoff appearance quickly approaching, many eyes are on both teams’ offensive abilities. Here is a look at the Bulldogs and Wolverines’ wide receivers and running backs.
Pressure on Georgia’s offense
The Bulldogs’ rushing game has been heavily overshadowed by their receivers this season. This continued in the SEC Championship, where Alabama held the Bulldogs to only 109 yards and zero touchdowns rushing.
Running back Zamir White has led the team in yards on the ground this season with 718 and 10 touchdowns. James Cook has followed closely behind with 619, and led the team in the SEC Championship with 38 yards.
Another name to look out for in this year’s Orange Bowl is running back Kenny McIntosh. The junior has run for 317 yards this season and has consistently made an impact on Georgia’s offense this year.
Michigan ranks 21st of all FBS teams in rush defense, allowing 1,586 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns this season, causing a strong matchup on both sides of the ball.
Earlier this week, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart announced that Stetson Bennett will start as quarterback against Michigan. He and the Bulldogs are likely to use many of their same targets in the passing game.
True freshman tight end Brock Bowers continues to lead the team in receiving yards this season, and also led in the SEC Championship. He has totaled 791 yards through 13 games, 139 of which he put up against Alabama.
After George Pickens’ recent return to play for the first time since March, rumors surrounding his COVID-19 protocol arose more recently. 247Sports announced on Monday that Pickens arrived in Miami just one day after the team’s trip, presumably free of COVID.
Michigan’s defense will also need to prepare for a number of other strong receivers, including Ladd McConkey, Jermaine Burton and Adonai Mitchell.
Still, Georgia’s 340 yards and three touchdowns by receivers in the SEC Championship was not enough to win the game, leaving the team at No. 3 heading into the playoffs.
Wolverines show power in numbers
While Georgia is coming off a tough loss in its conference championship game, Michigan easily overpowered Iowa in the Big 10 Championship, 42-3.
Throughout the season, the Wolverines have added 2,910 rushing yards, dominated by Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum.
Haskins totals 1,288 yards and 20 touchdowns through the season, and is a commanding force in Michigan’s offense, while Corum adds another 939 yards and led the team with 74 yards against Iowa.
With the Bulldogs being ranked third in the nation in rush defense, allowing only 1,062 rushing yards and three touchdowns this season, fans are bound to see an exciting matchup on Friday night.
Michigan’s receiving game has been just as dominant this season, responsible for 2,965 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.
Junior wide receiver Cornelius Johnson has 609 yards and three touchdowns, good for best on the team. Following behind are Roman Wilson and Erick All, who have 378 and 374 yards, respectively.
With four more offensive players totaling more than 200 yards apiece, the Wolverines are stacked with talented receivers that are likely to put up more yardage against the Bulldogs.