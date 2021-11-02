Georgia has officially clinched the SEC East but there is still work to do this season. Coming off of a blowout win over Florida, the Bulldogs’ linebackers look like a force to be reckoned with.
Game changing linebackers
Against Florida, Georgia struggled offensively. Quarterback Stetson Bennett turned the ball over a few times and drives were stagnant throughout the contest.
To make up for the lack of consistent offense was a linebacker unit that played possibly its best game of the season.
Late in the second half, Georgia found itself with just a three-point lead over the Gators. The defense decided to take matters into its own hands as linebacker Nolan Smith punched the ball out and recovered it on an Anthony Richardson rush. The Bulldogs’ offense was then set up in the red zone and scored a touchdown in one play.
Just two plays later Smith made another big play, picking off Richardson and setting up yet another Georgia touchdown.
The linebackers were not done yet as Nakobe Dean picked off Richardson with less than 15 seconds left in the half, and returned it for a touchdown. In the final three minutes of the half, Georgia’s linebackers changed the entire direction of the game.
Smith finished the game with four total tackles alongside the two takeaways. Dean, Adam Anderson and Channing Tindall all grabbed seven tackles a piece and Quay Walker led the team with 13 tackles of his own.
Georgia’s linebackers have been the backbone of its defense all season and when they take the field against Missouri they will likely look to make an impact again.
Tigers’ linebackers lack depth
On the opposing sideline this Saturday is a Missouri team that runs a 4-2-5 scheme on defense. The Tigers only start two linebackers behind a front four of two nose tackles and defensive ends.
Starting at linebacker will likely be graduate transfer Blaze Alldredge and junior Devin Nicholson. Alldredge, who transferred to Missouri from Rice, ranks second on the team in tackles with 49 thus far.
Just behind Alldredge is Nicholson who has grabbed 41 total tackles to date. Behind the two starters is redshirt junior Chad Bailey. Bailey rotates alongside Alldredge and Nicholson and has recorded 21 total tackles this season. The three are the only linebackers that see significant action for the Tigers who do not have the same sort of depth at the position as Georgia.
Missouri’s linebackers and defense as a whole have not had the greatest season so far. The defense ranks 119th in the country in scoring defense as they allow an average of 36 points per game.
The defense also struggles to defend the run, a spot where Georgia will likely look to exploit. The Tigers rank 130th in the nation in rushing defense as they allow 283 yards per game this year.
The Bulldogs will likely look to exploit Missouri’s weaknesses as the Tigers attempt to play spoiler in Athens this weekend.