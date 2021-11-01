Georgia and Missouri will face off in Sanford Stadium in Week 10 of College Football. The Bulldogs have dominated the series against the Tigers, coming out on top in the last seven matchups. While Georgia officially clinched a spot in the SEC Championship last Saturday, Missouri looks to stop its dominance in Athens.
Polarizing defensive lines
Georgia’s defensive line continued its command of opponents against Florida, again proving its value as the No. 1 team in the country.
Florida quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson are known to be rushing threats, leading the team in rushing yards. This was no trouble to Georgia’s defensive line, holding both to under 30 yards on the ground.
The Bulldogs also racked up seven quarterback hurries, four of which came from the defensive line. Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Warren Brinson each recorded 0.5 sacks, leaving the team at 10th in the FBS in total sacks with 26 this season.
Late in the second quarter, defensive lineman Travon Walker tipped Richardson’s pass into the air, leaving Nolan Smith the opportunity to intercept the ball. This play eventually led Georgia to its second touchdown of the game.
Missouri’s defensive line has not seen nearly as much success this season, firing defensive line coach Jethro Franklin after the team’s game against Tennessee in which Missouri allowed 62 points scored.
After the loss to the Volunteers, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz called a meeting with the position group, noting it needed to evaluate what was going wrong and what could be improved.
Most recently against Vanderbilt, Missouri’s defense allowed the Commodores to score their season-high 28 points and 380 offensive yards.
The Tigers recorded three sacks last Saturday, two of which came from the defensive line.
Offensive line proves to be imperative
After scoring 17 points in just over two minutes off turnovers by the defense, Georgia’s offensive line was heavily outshone by the defense.
The position group started off the afternoon slow, allowing a sack on quarterback Stetson Bennett for a loss of nine yards on the opening drive, which forced Georgia to kick a field goal rather than going for the first down.
Georgia’s offensive line allowed its rushing game to put up numbers last Saturday. The Bulldogs’ running backs totaled 193 yards on the ground, which is the most Florida has allowed this season.
Running back Zamir White rushed for a season-best 105 yards as the offensive line opened up holes for him to add to his yardage.
Missouri dealt with disheartening news last week as team captain and offensive lineman Case Cook announced that he would undergo season ending surgery after ongoing pain throughout the season.
The Tigers recorded its first SEC win against Vanderbilt last Saturday. With seconds left in the first half, Missouri trailed by four. Its offensive line gave quarterback Connor Bazelak time to throw a 45-yard pass to give the team the lead entering halftime.
Throughout the game, Missouri kept Vanderbilt from recording a sack as Bazelak passed for 218 yards. The offensive line also assisted its running backs in putting up another 284 yards.