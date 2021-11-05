As No.1 Georgia prepares to face Missouri, it appears the 8-0 Bulldogs will continue to ride Stetson Bennett as the starting quarterback, while the status of quarterback Connor Bazelak is a major question as the 4-4 Tigers look to pull off a major upset in Athens.
Bennett likely to start
In spite of a subpar performance last week against Florida, all signs point to Stetson Bennett remaining the starting quarterback against Missouri.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave no reason to expect a change this week, praising both Bennett and JT Daniels.
“I think it's important for both of them to continue to develop, make good decisions,” Smart said. “I mean, part of playing quarterback is accuracy, decision making, mobility. Those things are the critical factors. Anybody can hand it off, we all know that, and anybody can make our run checks and decisions. But it's the decisions when the ball’s in your hand and you're having to make decisions where you're going with it, where you're throwing it, all those things that are the biggest deciding factors but I'm pleased where both of them are.”
Bennett completed 10-19 passes for 161 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions against the Gators. After the game, outside linebacker Nolan Smith defended his quarterback, who he believes faces unfair criticism from the media.
“Stetson Bennett. The Mailman. One thing about Stetson, he just works,” Smith said. “He doesn’t listen to the noise. He’s a blue-collar guy. When you talk about trusting a guy, I trust him. He goes out there and works, puts his best foot forward every day. Even though it may not look pretty to y’all, he’s getting the job done.”
While Bennett will likely start the game, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Daniels get an opportunity to play in this game. Letting Daniels get some live reps against another team would be smart, as he will always be an injury away from being the starting quarterback again.
This week’s offensive game plan is likely to feature a heavy dose of Zamir White and the running game as Missouri ranks 130 out of 130 schools in the FBS with 283 rushing yards allowed per game.
Even though the quarterback situation isn’t likely to change this week, it is one of the most important questions for this Georgia team in terms of competing for a national title. If Georgia gets into a close game at any point this year, will Smart turn to Daniels or stick with Bennett?
Uncertainty for Missouri
Missouri starting quarterback Connor Bazelak suffered a soft-tissue injury in last week’s 37-28 victory over Vanderbilt, leaving his status for Saturday in doubt. Bazelak was listed as questionable on Missouri’s Thursday injury report
Last year against Georgia, Bazelak struggled to move the ball, completing 17-28 passes for 139 yards and an interception. While he did add a rushing touchdown, it was still a poor performance for Bazelak.
When Bazelak was sidelined, freshman Tyler Macon came off the bench for the Tigers against Vanderbillt. He did not throw a pass, but rushed two times for eight yards and a touchdown. Redshirt freshman Brady Cook could also be chosen to start. Cook has completed 11-12 career pass attempts for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has given no indication as to who would start if Bazelak is unable to play, indicating that both backup quarterbacks could see action in that scenario.
"We'll play the best person that gives a chance to win the game," Drinkwitz said. "So if we felt like multiple quarterbacks gave us a better chance to win the game, then we would do that. Up to this point, that hasn't been the case."
No matter who is under center for the Tigers, they will be facing a tough matchup against this Georgia defense. Dan Lanning’s unit is still allowing only 6.62 points per game, by far the lowest number of any FBS team. In terms of yardage, the Bulldogs rank second with 226.6 yards allowed per game.
Drinkwitz compared the Georgia defense to Clemson’s 2017 and 2018 units as well as Alabama’s 2010 and 2011 defenses as one of the best he’s faced as a coach.
“They’ve got some really good players [that] can really affect the quarterback,” Drinkwitz said. “They do simulated pressure, so they give the illusion of coming and bringing a lot of people and still play zone concepts behind it, which is difficult. They don’t give you a lot of one on one matchups. They do a really good job and they’re able to really get after the quarterback.”