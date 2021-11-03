In what was ultimately Georgia’s final hurdle to an SEC East crown, the Bulldog secondary dominated the air last week in a neutral site environment. What’s left now is extending that control through the remainder of the season.
Forward momentum
Georgia’s secondary returned to its stingy ways against Florida after allowing two passing touchdowns to Kentucky two weekends ago. In last week’s 34-7 victory, the Bulldogs’ defensive backs allowed only 194 total passing yards between Florida’s quarterback duo and no touchdowns. The longest passing play of the game for the Gators went for 21 yards.
Safety Lewis Cine, a familiar name atop the stat sheet, once again led the Georgia secondary in tackles with eight. Cine currently ranks third on the team in tackles, and is tied for first in pass defences with five. The junior’s contributions at the safety position from the season’s onset have helped anchor a secondary rounding into form later in the season.
Cornerback Kelee Ringo has also solidified his role as a play-maker, and finished last week’s rivalry game with five tackles and a pass break-up. Ringo has played in all eight games this season, and has started in the past five. His five pass defences are tied with Cine for most on the team.
Fellow corner Derion Kendrick also finished with five tackles against the Gators, his second consecutive game with at least five. Latavious Brini also listed five tackles. In four of the Bulldogs’ eight contests, Brini has secured four or more tackles, and he too is tied for the team lead in pass break-ups.
A total of five Georgia defensive backs saw the field and recorded a tackle in the win.
The defensive display shows Georgia’s secondary’s ability to distribute production across an array of capable defensive backs. With some injuries in the secondary lingering for the foreseeable future, recent performances are an encouraging sign for Georgia for games to come.
Taking steps
Missouri won a conference game for the first time last week, and the Tiger secondary played a pivotal role. Although part of a defense which struggles stopping the run, the secondary has been a bright spot.
Missouri held Vanderbilt and starting quarterback Mike Wright to just 122 passing yards, and also notched one interception en route to a 37-28 win. That said, when Georgia faced Vanderbilt in September, the Bulldogs allowed only 24 total passing yards between two Commodore quarterbacks.
Junior Martez Manuel leads Missouri’s entire team with 50 tackles, and also has 2.5 sacks to his name. Manuel is the secondary’s unquestioned leader, and finished with five tackles last week, one of which was for a loss. His mark at 50, gives him the 10th most tackles in the SEC East.
Behind Manuel are two younger secondary talents. Sophomores Jaylon Carlies and Kris Abrams-Draine are additional factors in the backfield, who are both among the team’s top five tacklers. Carlies has 34 under his belt and Abrams-Draine adds another 24. Abrams-Draine is also tied for the team high in pass defences with 5, and both have seen increased minutes this season due to injury and transfers.
Missouri’s defense as a whole is mismatched against a more talented crop of Georgia receivers, but if you want to bet on where the Tigers may find some success on the defensive side, it’s likely in the air not on the ground.
Manuel could pose a problem, especially given Georgia’s questions at quarterback. The Bulldogs’ personnel under center may not decide the contest, but Missouri does have nine interceptions on the year, something that has plagued Georgia quarterbacks as of late.