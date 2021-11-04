Georgia heads back home after an impressive 34-7 win over Florida with the No. 1 ranking in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings. The Bulldogs will face a struggling Missouri team who have shown flashes on offense with certain skill position players.
Airing it out
Missouri has racked up 2,236 yards in its receiving game through eight games this season. With the arm of Connor Bazelak, who was pegged to be one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC at the start of the season, multiple Tigers wide receivers have been able to thrive on offense.
Keke Chism and Tauskie Dove make up a duo of Missouri wide receivers that lead the team in receiving yards with 383 yards and 370 yards, respectively.
A key component of the Tigers passing game is getting running backs involved. Tyler Badie, who has been a key contributor in the run department, has also put up 305 yards and four touchdowns in the passing game.
Badie’s four touchdown receptions leads the Tigers, with the next closest being Chism, JJ Hester and tight end Daniel Parker Jr. with two touchdowns apiece. For Georgia’s defense to shut down the Missouri offense it will have to deal with Badie on all fronts.
The Bulldogs production in the passing game has come primarily from two new faces this season. Freshman Brock Bowers and redshirt freshman Ladd McConkey have stepped up in the absence of Georgia’s top receivers going down, each having earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors this season.
Bowers leads the team with six receiving touchdowns, which is a third of Georgia’s receiving touchdowns through eight games. McConkey and Bowers have combined for 756 of the Bulldogs’ 1,823 receiving yards this season.
Georgia’s receiving corps is only improving as the season continues as players like Kearis Jackson and Darnell Washington return to full-strength from injury. Jackson had three receptions for 59 yards, including a 36 yard touchdown against Florida.
Another lethal running back
For three straight games the Georgia defense has dealt with serious threats in the rushing game, and when the Bulldogs kickoff against Missouri on Saturday they will face yet another threat in Badie.
Badie is ranked fourth in the nation in total rushing yards heading into Week 10, as he’s racked up 989 yards. He’s also got 11 touchdowns on top of what should almost certainly be a 1,000 yard rushing year.
Each week the Bulldogs have been tasked with shutting down an opponent’s run game, and so far they have yet to back down, but Badie presents a challenge in both the run game and pass game.
As for Georgia, Zamir White has made himself the clear workhorse running back rushing for 505 yards on 97 attempts. While White has secured the starting running back position, the Bulldogs still love to switch up the backfield throughout the game to show defenses different looks.
James Cook has emerged this year as a bigger threat on the ground than in year’s past. He’s racked up 342 rushing yards and two touchdowns to help the Bulldogs’ cause.
Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh are the two other feature backs that also see playing time and have shown flashes of speed and playmaking.
The committee of running backs that the Bulldogs present have helped them keep a balanced offense attack which wears opponents down until they fold.