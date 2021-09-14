Just two games into the 2021 season, Georgia’s defense looks like one of the best in the country. In the middle of Georgia’s strong defense sits a linebacker unit that has impressed in every way as the Bulldogs prepare for their SEC opener.
Heading into Week 3, Georgia’s defense has only allowed 10 points, an impressive stat that is due in large part to the linebackers on the team.
Nakobe Dean has arguably been the Bulldogs’ best player to this point in the year. The captain has eight total tackles thus far as well as two tackles for loss and two sacks. Next to Dean patrolling the middle of the field is Quay Walker, who only has three tackles on the year but has helped to disrupt the opposing offense with two quarterback hits so far.
At the two outside linebacker positions for Georgia’s 3-4 defensive scheme sits Adam Anderson and Nolan Smith. The duo boast both size and speed and work together to rush the quarterback and stop the run. Smith has four tackles so far this season as well as a crucial sack in the clash with Clemson. Anderson posted a career-high five tackles in Week 1 before adding three more against the Blazers last weekend. His two sacks on the season are enough to tie Dean for the most on the team.
Off the bench, Channing Tindall has added ten total tackles on the season. MJ Sherman, Robert Beal Jr. and Rian Davis have all added a tackle of their own showing the clear depth in the linebacker room.
The Bulldogs run defense has been strong to start the year. The team has allowed 129 rushing yards thus far, enough to rank them 18th in the country. Georgia also ranks high in total sacks, with 10 on the season. The linebackers will likely be a key factor in the SEC clash with South Carolina this weekend.
On the other sideline this Saturday night will be a linebacker unit that looks good at first sight but remains untested.
Over the first two games of the year, South Carolina has played Eastern Illinois and East Carolina, two teams far below the level of No. 2 Georgia. This weekend will be the first true test when the Gamecocks’ linebackers will match up against the Bulldogs’ rejuvenated offense.
South Carolina runs a unique 4-2-5 defensive scheme with the edge rusher, senior Kingsley Enagbare, playing outside linebacker for a large number of the team’s plays. While Enagbare has more freedom to roam and rush the passer, the Gamecocks boast two middle linebackers, Brad Johnson and Sherrod Greene, that patrol the middle of the field.
Over the first two weeks, South Carolina’s front seven has only allowed 147 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. The rushing defense so far is enough to rank the Gamecocks No. 23 in the nation heading into Week 3, due in large part to the play of Enagbare, Johnson and Greene.
Enagbare has racked up three total tackles after the first two games. However, the outside linebacker contributes heavily to the pass rush, totalling two sacks. Keeping him away from the quarterback could be a key for the Bulldogs come Saturday night.
Johnson and Greene, on the other hand, have contributed more to the run defense than Enagbare. Johnson has 12 tackles on the year and has also grabbed two sacks. Greene has seven tackles and a tackle for loss to his name.
Behind the three starters will be a trio of Jordan Strachan, Damani Staley and Mohamed Kaba, all of which could contribute in the SEC opener this weekend.