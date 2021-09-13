Georgia faces off with South Carolina in its SEC season opener on Sept. 18. In order to start the SEC slate on the right foot, the line of scrimmage is a must-win battle for each team.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 56-7 win over UAB where they recorded three sacks, on top of the seven they’ve already racked up in week one. The Gamecocks are looking to improve on the offensive line after a last-minute field goal gave them a 20-17 edge over East Carolina University.
Another defensive opportunity
Against East Carolina, South Carolina allowed three sacks in the first half alone. The Gamecocks rushed for an average of 2.7 yards per carry, and lacked physicality to make a push at the line of scrimmage.
Heading into the 2021 season, the Gamecocks’ offensive line was thought to be a strength as it was one of the more veteran five-men fronts in the SEC, but that has yet to be the case.
The greatest strength shown by the Bulldogs this season has been the pressure created by their front seven. In the first two games of the season, Georgia ranks fifth in the nation in total sacks with 10.
Adam Anderson and Nakobe Dean have each recorded two sacks this season, showing how dangerous the Bulldog pass rush can be, attacking from all directions.
Georgia’s front seven will continue to utilize multiple looks and schemes to confuse and pressure the South Carolina offense. Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and his defensive line should be able to have their way again on defense with the Gamecocks’ glaring weakness being the offensive line.
Holding the line
Clemson already tested the Georgia offensive line with a fierce front seven, but on Saturday, the Bulldogs front five will be tested once again. South Carolina presents a dangerous defensive front that is coming off an excellent game where it recorded five sacks.
Kingsley Enagbare and Jabari Ellis lead a Gamecock front seven that has a similar rotation and depth to the Georgia defensive line.
The Georgia offensive line has been consistent in pass blocking situations so far this season, only allowing one sack in its win over Clemson. But if the Bulldogs want to find true success at the offensive line there needs to be improvement in the run blocking department.
The Bulldogs are ranked 88th in the nation in total rushing offense through two games, largely in part to the offensive line being unable to open up holes for ball carriers. Controlling the clock can only happen if the offensive line keeps the defense off-balance and gets up field.