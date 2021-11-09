When No. 1 Georgia travels to Knoxville, Tennessee, this weekend an undefeated SEC season will be in the balance. The linebackers on both sides of the ball will likely have an impact throughout the contest.
Next man up
In the days leading up to Georgia’s matchup with Missouri, linebacker Adam Anderson was suspended from the team. With investigation ongoing, Anderson was unavailable against the Tigers, meaning Georgia’s strong linebacker unit would be one man down.
The Bulldogs took no time proving that the loss of Anderson would not set them back at the position.
Georgia has rotated five linebackers through four positions throughout the season, so with the loss of one they still have four mainstays in the starting lineup. Nakobe Dean and Channing Tindall started in the middle while outside linebackers Quay Walker and Nolan Smith manned the perimeter.
Tindall finished the game with five tackles followed by Walker who grabbed four. Dean and Smith were used a bit less than usual in the blowout win. Smith finished with three total tackles compared to Dean’s one.
A strong part of the linebacker rotation at Georgia has been its depth. Arguably the strongest part of its team remained strong despite the loss of a formidable pass rusher. Due to the availability of more playing time, senior Robert Beal Jr. and freshman Jamon Dumas-Johnson were given ample opportunity to prove their worth.
Beal Jr. finished the game with two tackles while Dumas-Johnson grabbed five tackles and a sack, enough to finish second on the team behind Dan Jackson.
Despite the indefinite loss of a star at the position, Georgia is well equipped to find success in that area moving forward.
Three-man show
Tennessee sets up in a 4-2-5 scheme on defense, a formation that Georgia has come across quite a few times this season.
At linebacker, the Volunteers mainly rotate three players through the two starting spots. The more formatibale of the trio are junior Aaron Beasley and redshirt junior Jeremy Banks. The two are atop the team in total tackles. Banks leads the way with 74 to date while Beasley sits in second with 62.
The third of the three main linebackers is Solon Page III. The redshirt senior currently sits at eighth on the team with 32 total tackles.
The Volunteers are at the middle of the pack in rushing defense this season. Out of 130 teams Tennessee ranks 68th in rushing yards allowed per game, averaging 153.3 thus far.
Despite its struggles to run the ball against Missouri, Georgia ranks 41st in the country in rushing yards per game with 190. Look for the Bulldogs to look towards the run to open up the pass against the Volunteers five man secondary.