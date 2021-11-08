After taking on seven SEC opponents this season and coming out victorious in every matchup so far, No. 1 Georgia travels to Knoxville, Tennessee, to take on the Volunteers in its final conference game this season.
Shuffle at offensive line
Under new head coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee has seen a revamped and explosive offense. A big reason why the Volunteers are one win away from bowl eligibility is its high-powered scoring offense.
Despite being able to put up yards and points against talented SEC teams, Tennessee has struggled to stay healthy at offensive line. Coming into the season the Volunteers were already thin at offensive line due to a lack of scholarship players recruited at the position.
Tennessee starters like former Georgia Bulldog Cade Mays, center Cooper Mays and guard Kingston Harris have all been injured at one point or another this season, causing the Volunteers to start a variety of offensive line combinations.
The inconsistency seen by the offensive line has proved to be troublesome for Tennessee when it comes to pass protection. Through nine games the Volunteers rank 124th out of 130 teams in sacks allowed, giving up 33 sacks this season.
When looking at Georgia’s offensive line, the Bulldogs have also recently had to shuffle its starters due to Jamaree Salyer having a foot injury that will sideline him for Saturday’s game. Against Missouri, Broderick Jones stepped up in place of Salyer, gaining valuable experience in the 43-6 win over the Tigers.
Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart has recruited well at offensive line, making the Bulldogs more adept at replacing starters that go down to injury. Earlier this year, Tate Ratledge had to be replaced after suffering a season ending injury in Week 1.
Despite the shuffle at offensive line, the Bulldogs have consistently shown up and gotten the job done. Georgia ranks second in the nation in sacks allowed, only giving up five total sacks on the season. The Bulldogs have been improving in run blocking as the season has progressed, averaging 190 yards per game on the ground.
Different defensive style
Under new defensive coordinator Tim Banks, Tennessee primarily relies on its linebackers and defensive backs to bring pressure and create sacks, but that doesn’t mean its defensive lineman are completely out of the equation.
Tennessee defensive linemen Matthew Butler, Ja'Quain Blakely, Da’Jon Terry and Omari Thomas have combined for 6.5 of the Volunteers’ 24 sacks this season.
While Tennessee has shown improvement on defense under Heupel’s guidance, it’s hard to compare the Volunteers against the Bulldogs who own the top-ranked defense in almost every category.
Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter make up a stout defensive line front that has been almost impenetrable for running backs in the SEC. Through nine games, Georgia has only given up an average of 80.7 rushing yards per game.
Not only are the Bulldogs able to stop the run well, but they make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable with a combination of blitz packages involving defensive ends and linebackers. They average 3.11 sacks per game, which is a promising note this week against a struggling Tennessee offensive line.