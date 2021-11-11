Georgia’s secondary again faces a tough SEC test in the form of a Tennessee offense that averages more than 38 points per game in 2021. But in a dominant 43-6 win against Missouri, the Bulldog secondary successfully held the Tigers to just 152 passing yards.
Georgia faces another tough test
The game against Missouri offered several of Georgia’s second-team players extended playing time at multiple secondary spots. Much of the starting backfield did not complete the game due to the nature of the score.
Safety Dan Jackson finished the game with a team high six tackles, followed by Lewis Cine who had four stops and a pass break-up. Derion Kendrick and Christopher Smith both added three tackles. All four veterans have been stalwarts within the secondary with Cine’s 40 total tackles being the second-highest on the team.
Younger contributors in the rout included Kamari Lassiter, Kavon Bullard and David Daniel, who have all seen playing time in several of Georgia’s blow-out wins this season.
Still, that depth may be called upon against a Volunteer offense that has established an explosive passing attack, led by quarterback Hendon Hooker. In its win against Kentucky, Tennessee had passing plays of 75 and 72 yards, and earlier in the year Georgia at times proved susceptible to the deep ball.
Given Tennessee’s fast-paced attack and raucous home field environment, this week’s game is a benchmark that the Bulldogs have yet to truly face. Georgia’s secondary has played competent offenses in difficult environments, but this week is the secondary’s best chance to prove just how far they have progressed from the beginning of the year.
All four veteran starters, including other familiar faces like Latavious Brini and Ameer Speed will need to perform well to exit the weekend with a win.
Tennessee strives for continued success
The Tennessee secondary is led by a quartet of experienced SEC players that have gained traction within the defense as the season has progressed.
Senior Theo Jackson is tied for third on the team in tackles with 60, and has defended nine passes, four more than the next highest total on Tennessee’s roster. The Tennessee native is the secondary’s most experienced member with more than 49 games of action in his college career and also has five sacks this season.
Fellow senior Trevon Flowers also has 60 tackles to his name, just three shy of his 2020 total. Flowers has progressed in his time at college to become a formidable force at the safety position, and also has two pass break-ups this season.
Alongside them is Alontae Taylor, who has 40 total tackles and two interceptions on his 2021 account. One of those interceptions went for a touchdown return. Junior Jaylen McCollough rounds out the top four performers with 36 tackles and an additional three interceptions.
Even with that production, Tennessee ranks 11th in the SEC in total defense, and is subject to inconsistencies at the back. Just one week prior to their win over Kentucky, the Volunteers allowed 371 passing yards to Bryce Young and Alabama.
Whether or not Tennessee will post a performance like last week’s against the nation’s top-ranked team is largely up to its secondary and its ability to stop a dynamic set of Georgia receivers. Neyland Stadium will be rocking, and the Volunteers hope to play spoiler in what has been a dream season for the Bulldogs.