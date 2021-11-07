Both Georgia and Tennessee are coming off big SEC wins with the Bulldogs defeating Missouri 43-6 and the Volunteers defeating Kentucky 45-42. While Georgia did not need special teams in its win, Tennessee’s special teams made the difference last week, and could be an important aspect of the Volunteers’ attempt to upset Georgia.
Punt blocking opportunities
In the Bulldogs’ last game, special teams blocked another punt that rolled out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety. It forced Missouri to kick the ball back to Georgia, giving the Bulldogs’ offense great field position. Against Tennessee, Georgia will have other opportunities to block a punt to help swing momentum.
Tennessee currently ranks fifth in the SEC in number of punts with 35, ultimately trailing Vanderbilt who has the most punts in the conference with 60.
Georgia’s blocked punt against Missouri was its second of the season, the first coming from Daniel Jackson. The punt was picked up in the end zone and gave the Bulldogs a touchdown against Arkansas.
However, just as Georgia’s punt blocking has been a strength this season, the Volunteers have also blocked two punts in 2021.
Tennessee’s first blocked punt came in Week 2 of the season when Christian Charles blocked a punt against Pittsburgh. The Volunteers took advantage of that and scored a touchdown the very next play.
The Volunteers' other block of the season came against Alabama in Tennessee’s 52-24 loss to Alabama. Freshman cornerback De’Shawn Rucker blocked a Crimson Tide punt, setting the offense up in good field position. Ultimately, Tennessee only got a field goal out of the special teams play.
While both teams have had success blocking punts, neither side has allowed the opposition to block a punt of its own. Georgia used its blocked punt last week to help spark its offense, and if the Bulldogs want to stay perfect in a hostile environment, blocking a punt on the road is an opportunity to swing momentum.
Best kick return units
Tennessee is coming into the game against Georgia with the most kick return yards in the SEC, while Georgia nears the bottom, ranking 12th in the conference.
Velus Jones Jr. leads the way for the Volunteers, running 16 kick returns for a combined 359 yards with no touchdowns. He currently leads the SEC, the next highest coming from Missouri’s Kris-Abrams Draine who has 340 yards.
However, as Tennessee leads the conference in kick return yards, Georgia leads the SEC in kick return yards allowed, and is third in the nation. The Bulldogs have allowed a combined 160 yards on kick returns across 12 opponent returns. This trails Michigan who has allowed 101 yards and Penn State who has allowed 0.
In Georgia’s final SEC East game of the season, the Bulldogs will be going up against one of the best special teams units in the conference. While Tennessee has both threats to block punts and return kicks, Georgia has the same weapons and will try to finish its SEC schedule as the lone undefeated team in the conference.