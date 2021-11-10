With both teams coming off of high-scoring games, Georgia and Tennessee are both hot in offensive play. Though the Bulldogs sit as favorites, the Volunteers look to utilize their number of talented offensive players to pull off their second upset in a row.
Receivers rule offense
Both teams’ passing game had an impressive showing in Week 10 of college football, leading their team to scoring over 40 points.
Georgia’s receivers again adapted to a quarterback change in the last three drives of the game against Missouri as JT Daniels returned to play after sitting out for over a month.
The Bulldogs used 11 different receivers to total 337 yards in the air against Missouri. Before the game against the Tigers, Jermaine Burton had not recorded a reception since Oct. 2, but returned to lead the team in receiving yards with 76 and a touchdown.
Georgia’s receiving room accounted for two more touchdowns as Stetson Bennett threw a pass in the endzone to Arian Smith for the first touchdown of the game and JT Daniels connected with Ladd McConkey in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs rank 60th in the FBS in passing yards with 2,160. Proving that they choose to use their receivers less than other teams, the team also ranks fourth in the nation in yards per passing attempt, averaging 10.0.
Tennessee’s receivers also had an explosive game on Saturday against Kentucky. In the Volunteers’ first two offensive drives of the game, they had already scored two passing touchdowns of over 70 yards. Tennessee utilized five receivers to total 316 yards in the air, averaging 21.1 yards per reception.
While last Saturday was an exception in the high numbers the team put up, the Volunteers passing game still averages 240.6 yards per game. Velus Jones Jr., the team’s leader in receiving yards, ran up one fifth of his season’s receiving yards last Saturday.
Quiet on the ground
Georgia’s running backs have typically been outshone by the passing game this season, and that held true against Missouri. Its running backs totaled 168 yards on the ground, with no player totaling 50 yards alone.
Even though Missouri’s rush defense is one of the worst in the nation, it still held Georgia’s running backs to only 67 yards in the first half.
James Cook led the team with 41 rushing yards, and the team’s season leader Zamir White was held to only 14 yards over nine carries. The Bulldogs largely looked to the passing game to make up for the lack of execution in rushers.
Tennessee was also modest in its rushing game against Kentucky, stacking up 145 yards on the ground. Unlike Georgia, who employed a number of running backs to make up its yardage, Tennessee had only three players who ran for more than 10 yards, one of which was quarterback Hendon Hooker.
Sophomore Jabari Small recorded the only rushing touchdown for Tennessee on Saturday in a 37-yard run to the end zone to give Tennessee the lead in the third quarter.
Tennessee ranks in the top half of the SEC in rushing yards this season, ahead of Georgia by over 200 yards throughout the season.