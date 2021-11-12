On Saturday, 9-0 Georgia will play the last SEC game on its regular season schedule against 5-4 Tennessee. With Stetson Bennett set to start for the Bulldogs and Hendon Hooker on deck for the Volunteers, here’s a look at the teams’ quarterbacks.
Bennett continues to keep the offense rolling
Stetson Bennett had another good game last week against Missouri, completing 13 of 19 pass attempts for 255 yards and two touchdowns against the Tigers.
Besides another strong performance from Bennett, it was also noteworthy that JT Daniels made his return to game action against Missouri, coming in for Bennett in the third quarter and finishing out the rest of the game.
Daniels completed seven of his 11 pass attempts for 82 yards with a touchdown and an interception. It wasn’t a perfect performance from Daniels, but it was good for the team to get him back on the field to knock off some rust, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him again in the final three games of the regular season.
“I thought he did a great job,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “He had command of the offense… He did a really good job of being over there and seeing what the defense was trying to do. He understands our offense. Number one, where to go with the ball, what plays to put us in, decision making with the ball.”
For this week, the Georgia offense should be confident in its ability to move the ball and score points against the Tennessee defense. The Volunteers rank 95th in FBS with 418 yards allowed per game as well as 80th in points allowed per game with 28.22.
The Georgia offense as a whole has flown a bit under the radar this season, in part because of how dominant the Bulldogs have been on defense, but the numbers show that Georgia has an efficient and effective offense. Georgia ranks ninth in FBS in yards per play with 6.89 and 14th in scoring with 38.4 points per game. Look for Stetson Bennett’s group to continue to play at a high level in this week’s game.
Hendon Hooker presents tough task for Georgia defense
Hendon Hooker may be the best quarterback Georgia will play in the 2021 regular season. The senior signal caller has had an outstanding year to this point, and while the Bulldogs’ defense has been historically great, there is reason to think Hooker could cause some problems for the group.
Hooker is a dual-threat at quarterback, having passed for 1,894 yards and 21 touchdowns and added 457 yards and four touchdowns on the ground this season.
"Incredible athlete. Composure. Poise. Hard to tackle,” Smart said. “When he decides to run an extra running back. He throws the ball really well. He's got incredible arm strength and arm talent. He can throw the ball to all parts of the field. He has great velocity of the ball. Great touch on the ball. He's a weapon.”
Smart and the Bulldogs’ defensive players have emphasized that limiting explosive plays is something the unit could be better at. Tennessee has been very effective at finding those explosive plays, with four touchdown passes of 50 or more yards in just the last two games.
“They've got an extremely good group of wideouts,” Smart said. “They're extremely physical, big, size, speed. They are really fast on tape. We know the players they are running past. They are good football players that they are running past, making explosive plays. They've made a lot of plays down the field.”
Another way that Hooker and the Tennessee offense will test Georgia’s defense is with their tempo. Tennessee has averaged 72.9 plays per game on offense at home this season, good for third in the SEC.
“You can't simulate it with your team unless you do it,” Smart said. “We don't do that as well as they do it, so it makes it tough to prepare for. Your players really have to buy in, they have to know it's important to play that way against that tempo and you've got to work really hard at it. The challenge will be there this week for offense, defense and special teams, because what they do doesn't just affect the defense, it affects your offense and special teams."